Titanic: what has become of the life of Billy Zane, actor who played Caledon Hockley, fiancé of Rose Kate Winslet, photo

After 20 years of the official premiere of the “Titanic” movie, in this note we will talk a little more about what happened to the life of one of the actors who caused the most hatred among fans of the film, we are talking about billy zanewho gave life on the big screen to ‘Caledon‘, Rose’s fiancé in the story of tragedy and romance that captivated generations.

What is Titanic about?

It was on December 19, 1997 that the romantic film starring the stars of Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and which was directed by james cameronwe are talking about Titanics.

It should be remembered that this film follows the story of Rose DeWitt Bukater, a curious young woman eager to live many adventures who, on a trip with her mother and her fiancé, millionaire Caledon Hockley, discovers love in a young artist Jack Dawnson, a third class passenger. But, their romance is thwarted by the tragedy of the sinking of the titanica.

What happened to the life of actor Billy Zane, who played ‘Caledon’ on Titanic?

As already said, his portrayal of Caledon Hockley, Rose’s (Kate Winslet) fiancé, in Titanic is remembered, which established him as one of the most promising actors of the decade. However, after that he was rarely seen in a big role like his other colleagues, as he participated in small films. He appeared in the miniseries “Cleopatra“, in the series”Boston Public” and in “Bewitched”. One of his last appearances was that of the circus PT Barnum in the superhero series “Legends of Tomorrow” in 2017.

“The world is divided in two. When (the women) were younger I said ‘How can you do that to Jack?’ And when they grow up now (they tell me), ‘What was Rose thinking?’, were some of her statements that she made billy zane recently to an American newspaper about the protagonist of titanica.

However, that was not all, because he has also done the voice dubbing for the character of John Rolfe in the second installment of Pocahontas and in the SSX video game Ricky for Brodi. He was also an executive producer on a record made by actor Tim O’Connor. And on his social networks he shares his passion for painting and photography.