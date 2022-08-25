Titanic: The viral theory that blames Jack for the sinking of the ship | Films

Irais M.

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is in the sights of TikTok.

titanicafilm by James Cameron, was released 25 years ago and its plot based on a real life case continues to fascinate the public. There is currently a Viral theory on TikTok that blames the character of Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprioof the sinking of the ship.

That’s right, after years of ensuring that Rose (Kate Winslet) could have made room for Jack to also survive the sinking of the Titanic, now it turns out that he deserved it – or something like that.

The TikTok’s new viral theory suggests that Jack was actually a time traveler whose only goal was to go to 1912 —year in which the real tragedy happened and the film is set— to save Rose from her suicide attempts. This is because there are references to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, such as the Santa Monica roller coaster (built in 1916) and Lake Wissota, which did not exist when the ocean liner sank.

Then, The theory is that Jack’s time travel altered the course of events and that is why the Titanic sank. In addition, on TikTok it is pointed out that the character’s haircut corresponded to the 30s and that his military bag referred more to the 40s, which would prove that he was a person from another era.

If this were true, it would mean that Jack didn’t die after the sinking of the Titanic because he was a ghost; However, many continue to assure that James Cameron would not have had such inaccuracies, or were they on purpose?

What do you think of the new viral theory of titanica?