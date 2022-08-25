Three inmates accused of murdering mobster James “Whitey” Bulger

Washington. Three inmates were charged Thursday in the October 2018 death of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger while he was in a high-security prison in West Virginia, where he had been transferred to just hours earlier.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia filed a charge of conspiracy to commit murder against Fotios “Freddy” Geas55 years old, Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero48, and Sean McKinnonfrom 36.

“Whitey” Bulger, 89 years old in 2018, and who was immortalized by actor Jack Nicholson in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Departed”, was the head of the Irish mob in Boston in the 70s and 80s.

During those decades, the Bulger’s gang, centered in South Boston, and their Italian mob rivals, with connections in New York, staged a bloody battle for control of the city. in some scenes that are now relived in the trial that is being held in Boston.

Bulger fled Boston in 1994 and remained hidden for 16 years in a simple apartment in Santa Monica (California), a wealthy city in Los Angeles County on the Pacific coast, along with his partner, Catherine Greig.

Given the difficulties in locating him, federal agents focused on the whereabouts of Greig, known for her passion for cosmetic surgery, who was finally discovered in 2011 accompanied by Bulger, who had changed her name.

In 2013, Bulger was sentenced to two life sentences for 11 murders committed during his years leading the “Winter Hill Gang,” which controlled much of the city’s drug-trafficking, extortion and illegal gambling business.

The gangster was a fugitive from US justice for more than 16 years and was listed alongside terrorist Osama bin Laden on the most wanted list.