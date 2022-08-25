This is what the eldest daughter of Dwayne Johnson looks like, who debuted as a fighter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He already has an heiress who is following in his footsteps in his sports career. Their eldest daughterSimone Johnson debuted as a professional wrestler on July 9 in the US under the pseudonym Ava Raine. The 20-year-old surprised the public by her incredible physical resemblance to her father, although it should also be clarified that she has many features of her mother, the first wife of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his current manager, Dany García.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He became publicly known as a professional wrestler for WWE, an entertainment industry in which he was one of the great entertainers for years. In 2019, Dwayne decided to officially retire from wrestling to focus on his acting career. But he now has a loyal follower who got into the ring to remember the legend but also to inaugurate a new stage in the Johnson dynasty.

This is what the eldest daughter of Dwayne “La Roca” Johnson looks like, who debuted as a fighter

“I’m so proud of her. Simone Johnson, my eldest daughter, debuted in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well: he came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name,” he said. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Simone Johnson has short black hair, with red streaks, although sometimes she wears her hair naturally curly, and other times straight. For the promo that she recorded in the ring, the young woman wore black shorts, pantyhose, and a black top, and accessorized with white boots, to show that she is a very stylish fighter.