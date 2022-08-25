This is what Anne Hathaway looked like at 17

Anne Hathaway one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hollywood and one of the most popular of the time. The 39-year-old star has also become a true fashion icon and recently set the trend with her style at European Fashion Week.

The star of famous productions such as The princess’s Diary either The Devil Wears Prada She was born in November 1982 and is the daughter of attorney Gerald Hathaway and a stage actress named Kate McCauley. She has two brothers, Michael and Thomas, one older than her and one younger.

Anne Hathaway as a child.

Throughout his childhood, Anne Hathaway, who grew up in a Catholic family, was very clear that she wanted another profession in her life, one hundred percent devoted to faith, to be a nun. However, when he was 15 years old he discarded it because he found out that his older brother was gay, and he understood that the religion did not support him.

The renowned actress debuted on stage when she was only 16 years old, but as a soprano in two concerts at Carnegie Hall in the Big Apple, something that few know about her. But over the years she devoted herself to studying dramatic art, music and dance, to have a range of possibilities within her reach.

Anne at 17 in Family Affairs.

When I was 17 years old, Anne Hathaway He got his first role in front of the camera, in the series family affairswhich soon allowed her to become a Disney girl and get the role that made her famous, that of Mia Thermopolis in The princess’s Diary.

Since then, his story is well known. The success of the film in which she shared a cast with Julie Andrews, led her to have a sequel and become one of the figures of the moment, being only 19 years old. The producers fought to have her in her projects and the lights of Hollywood clouded her and confused her a bit.

Anne at 17 years old.

After some dramatic roles, to stop being pigeonholed with family cinema, Anne Hathaway had the opportunity of a lifetime, to star in one of the most remembered films in the entire world, The Devil Wears Pradawhere he shared a cast with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.