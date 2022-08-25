This is the white gold Rolex GMT that joins Tom Cruise’s collection

the star of the ribbon Top Gun: Maverick is known for her love of luxury watches. Precisely during the promotion of this tape Tom Cruise He wore a series of models that caught the attention of many, including a classic Rolex GMT with a red and blue dial, but crafted in white gold.

For years the actor has shown us that his watch collection has different pieces from the most exclusive and recognized firms.

And it could even be said that some of these pieces are designed to match some of its most famous characters, such is the case of this classic Rolex that since its launch became a pilot’s badge, like Maverick.

an iconic model

Since its launch in 1955the original GMT was a revolution for the brand by becoming the official watch for Pan Am pilots, who needed an option to indicate the time zone change, due to the high speed at which they were flying.

Rolex solved this problem by adding a 24-hour hand with a blue and red bezel that rotated around the dial. This new feature not only turned out to be useful for pilots, but also gave the model an even more sophisticated look.

At the beginning of this year, the luxury Swiss watchmaking firm surprised us with an innovation to the line of his classic Rolex GMT, including precisely a version made with white gold instead of steel, which is now part of the Tom Cruise collection.

Tom Cruise’s Rolex GMT Master II

Officially named as Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II This model maintains the essence of the original, with a midnight blue dial and a two-tone Cerachrom bezel disk in red and blue ceramic. In addition to its iconic rugged and versatile look.

Like the original, the Rolex GMT Master II has an additional hand that goes around the dial in 24 hours and with its distinctive color indicates the time in two time zones simultaneously. However, its most remarkable aspect is its manufacturing material, which turns out to be 18 karat white goldinstead of steel.

Rolex has its own foundry, which has allowed it to create alloys of different types of gold of the highest quality – made with the purest metals inspected in a laboratory. On this occasion, the white gold present in the case (40 mm with a movement of caliber 3285) and the bracelet, manage to give the Rolex GMT Master II a much more sophisticated and professional look.

The silver tone combines perfectly with the colored details of the dial, which in addition to the classic night blue tonehas a long-lasting luminescence and great readability in any circumstance through scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

Whether you’re like Tom Cruise and prefer original and classic models or want to personalize it, the Rolex GMT Master II is a great option to add to your collection and is on sale for $42,500. For more details visit rolex.com