This is the Britney Spears post that has us all confused

Not to lose the habit, Britney Spears has launched a new post on her Instagram and it’s a bit confusing, because it talks about Selena Gomez and her mother, at the same time…?

After posting a photo of Selena Gomez on her feed of Instagram, the Princess of Pop, who recently celebrated her wedding with Sam Asghari, She spoke in a post about how lucky she is to have her in her life and for the good wishes of her mother.

In that post, he also made reference to Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, two other celebrities who were present at his intimate wedding. That, as we already know, everyone celebrated in a big way, even Paris rejected her president Biden for being on her friend Brit’s happiest day.

Those who were not on the guest list were the singer’s parents and siblings; though in a false leak of information was the name of his brother, who Britney spoke of a few days after the wedding and assured that he was never invited, since he was an accomplice of his father during the 13 years of abusive guardianship he suffered.

Now comes a post that is not being very clear to us, What does Selena Gomez have to do with Britney Spears’ mom? Fans are questioning the same thing in the comments.

Britney Spears’ post where she talks about her mother and Selena Gomez

“She came to my wedding…the three most beautiful women in Hollywood…@drewbarrymore, @parishilton 😍…I had no idea!!! I was so happy!!! She told me “I just want you to be happy” three times… My mother does that too… It was so cool that he was able to reach out to me and share his thoughts 💭… Even though I’ve been forced to see people against my will all my life… it was a beautiful surprise!!! I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches you give for our generation… Two hour specials with representatives… You are such a special person and I had to share this photo… I thought it would make her happy 💕 !!!

PS… Paparazzi asked my mom 3 times on the street “How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding”… she said that all she wanted for me was to be happy! Mom and Selena, I am so happy to have such a supportive family! God bless you”.

And so the questions and confusion of his followers have arrivedWell, as far as we all stay, on more than one occasion Britney Spears has talked in those strange posts about how her mother did not take care of her properly.

Even in one not so old he spoke of a day that she had a high fever as a child and her mother did not help her.

What do you think? Will it be sarcasm from the singer or will she be amending the situation with her mother?

Keep reading:

Will Britney Spears be at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime? This is what we know.

How much will Britney Spears’ ex have to pay for trying to interrupt her wedding?

Britney Spears shielded her fortune with this prenuptial agreement, what did her husband Sam Asghari say?