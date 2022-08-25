This is Jason Momoa’s villain in Fast and Furious 10

MADRID, 25 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X)the film directed by louis leterrierwill be the penultimate installment of the saga in which Jason Momoa will play the great antagonist they will face Dominic Toretto and yours. A villain about whom little is known so far and who has been described as “sadistic and androgynous”.

It was in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he went to promote the third season of Seehis series on Apple TV +, where the protagonist of Aquaman spoke about the formidable adversary that will put the character of Vin Diesel in serious trouble. During his intervention, Momoa assured that, to date, she had never gotten into the skin of a character like this.

“I have never played a character that is, as they say, evil, quirky and androgynous. He is very sadistic and funny. he is very weird“, the interpreter commented on his villain, with whom he will become part of the blockbuster franchise all the way up

“I haven’t played a villain in a long time.“, he continued before adding that he felt really welcome in the long-running film saga that catapulted many of its protagonists to stardom, like the already sadly late paul walker.

In addition to the aforementioned Momoa and Diesel, FastX, whose premiere is scheduled for May 19, 2023, adds another great signing to its cast, that of the protagonist of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson. Along with them, old acquaintances of the saga will also be in the film, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang or Charlize Theron.