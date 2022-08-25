This is how handsome Mark Ruffalo looked at the She-Hulk premiere

Since he appeared in the movie If I were 30 and fell in love with all the women, Mark Ruffalo He became one of the leading men on the big screen. A man who is characterized by being kind, talented and having a charisma that conquers all hearts.

Over the years, he stayed focused on his acting career and starred in several movies that became box office hits. Of course, he also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His new job is she hulk, which he promoted a few days ago on a red carpet where he looked impeccable and elegant.

Mark Ruffalo is part of She-Hulk, the new Marvel. (Source: Instagram – markruffalo)

Mark Ruffalo, the classic Marvel heartthrob and She-Hulk

Undoubtedly, the actor is a person who is not complicated when it comes to choosing clothes and being fashionable. In each of the red carpets and premieres that he appeared, we have seen him wear a classic wardrobe. Unlike his other Marvel peers, he prefers not to wear glasses costing thousands of dollars like Chris Evans or colorful suits like Robert Downey Jr.

In this way, Mark Ruffalo he prefers to represent the man who is “sober”. Which is committed to garments that never go out of style and that are always a wild card when attending an important event. Therefore, he became the example of many people who prefer to play it safe, but still look the right way.

As expected, the actor wore one of his typical costumes for the premiere of she hulk. In this new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the interpreter returns to the skin of the iconic Bruce Banner. Because he is one of the leads, at the premiere he decided to look like a heartthrob. You can see it in the video below these lines!

In this way, he appeared in a fairly simple suit with a double right pocket. On this occasion she chose a striking but calm tone, which was a mixture between gray and blue. Of course her tie was the same color too.

Although it may seem like a fairly simple suit and can even be called boring, the truth is that it had some special points that made it stand out.

Unlike other colleagues who walked the red carpet, Mark Ruffalo It looked pretty conservative. The truth is that this look He has been with him for a long time, which has become his trademark and a style that he prefers not to abandon. Although classic, he stole all eyes during the presentation of she hulk.

Mark Ruffalo with Tatiana Maslany, star of the new series. (Source: Instagram – laconceria)

In this fiction, the character will appear in all the episodes and will be a kind of mentor to his cousin, who is the main character of the story. For Mark, this production is “absolutely revolutionary and radical”, and he is completely happy with the result.

The plot introduces us to Jennifer Walters, a 30-year-old single lawyer who seeks to succeed in her profession, but, at the same time, faces a small problem: being a super powerful heroine who is green and is two meters tall. What do you think of look of the actor? Will you give a chance to she hulk?

