this is how Barbie’s style has also become fashionable to wear it this fall

Since Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling start shooting the movie Barbie, the world of fashion was revolutionized. The filming of the most famous doll in the world made the trends that were worn in the year 2000, come back in 2022 to give us one of the most nostalgic trends of those years. Who does not remember the platinum blonde, the tight suits and Barbie’s pink color? Now is the time to take it out of the closet and turn our outfits in the most ‘barbie core‘ of the moment. in fact many celebrities They have already joined this trend and we do not stop seeing it walking through the streets.

Related news

The first images of Barbie and fashion experts got down to work to ensure that this trend returned to our streets renewed and so it was. We have already seen in countless celebrities the color pink in her hair or in her style. The first to wear it were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who jumped on the trend, embracing it from all sides: pink hair, outfits heart attack and the color pink in their clothes, could not miss. But, they were the first couple to to create outfits outfits like Ken and Barbiebut, the color pink has been cast as a trend for the new season and this is thanks to the ‘barbie core‘.

In fact, we could already see Sebastian Yatra with a tuxedo rose at the ceremony oscars 2022 oa haley bieber with a look mini corseted in fuchsia pink, with which he entered into this trend, this summer.

But, that is not all, on the national scene, they have also embraced this trend as if it were the last. The color pink is triumphing and you know it (as Julio Iglesias would say). And although we know that the trend marks that outfits they must be tight, feminine and with very risky colors, the color pink does not stop appearing among the celebrities Spanish. carmen lomana, with a swimsuit in the purest style Barbie or the very Queen Letizia with a total look in fuchsia pink. This color has come to stay.

If one thing is clear to us, it is that pink is the color of the season and that we will see it on many occasions through the streets of our city. But, also, we would love to see couples in the purest style Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the live action barbie.