This is Amber Heard’s strategy to kill Johnny Depp

The last few months have seen in the eye of the storm Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for the trial that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor finally won for false testimony and tarnishing the image of her ex-husband, which resulted in a sentence to pay the sum of 10.3 million dollars in compensation.

The reality marks that during the long weeks that the legal dispute lasted, Amber Heard She was left very badly in the face of the revelations brought to light by the Johnny Depp defense and her controversial lies were revealed, completely ruining her image and the possibility of continuing her career in the acting industry.

Amber Heard has a plan B with Johnny Depp.

Determined to fight for what she thinks is right Amber Heard She plans to continue fighting and does not give up. In addition to admitting that he does not have the money to pay the economic penalty imposed by the Virginia Court, which has made him analyze the possibility of joining an adult film project to raise the millions, he got his lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, he gave up his defense.

The now former defender of Amber Heard He expressed that “it is the perfect moment to pass the baton” and left the defense and the legal field of the actress in the hands of David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, from the same law firm. In addition, she is also part of her Ben Rottenborn’s team, who was part of the trial against Johnny Depp.

Many portals specializing in legal matters assured that this was a cunning move by the actress, who filed a motion to appeal the verdict. As reported by Newsweek, this could give the opportunity to Amber Heard to retry the case. “For Heard’s appeal to be successful, her attorney will need to convince the appellate court that there was an error of fact or law that occurred during the trial and, moreover, that the error impaired her ability to receive a fair trial.”