This high-end is the best-selling Android phone in North America, and it’s not a Google Pixel

This is the best-selling Android mobile in the United States, one of the few capable of standing up to the successful iPhone 13.

Apple is undeniably successful in the United States, usually placing several of its iPhones among the first positions of best-selling mobile phones. This is confirmed by a study carried out by Canalys, which ensures that the iPhone 13 has been the best-selling smartphone in North America during the second quarter of 2022.

However, when consulting the ranking we see that the sixth position belongs to an Android mobile, which thus becomes the model with the best-selling Google operating system in the territory. Solving the enigma is much easier if we tell you that it is a high-end smartphone that comes from South Korea. attention, because the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the best-selling Android in North America.

North America is a market easily dominated by Apple, so it is not surprising to see again that 6 of the 10 best-selling mobile phones in Q2 2022 belong to the company. However, it is surprising to see that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G rises to sixth position, placing itself as the best-selling Android mobile in the area. It is not the only Samsung mobile that we see on the list, since the Samsung Galaxy A13 is one of the 2 mobiles of 100 euros that stand up to the iPhone.

Although the number of smartphone sales has fallen by 6.4% compared to the same period in 2021, it seems that the decline has not affected Samsung. The South Korean company has seen how their sales grew by 4%, capturing a total of 26% of the North American market. Part of this success is due to the Galaxy S series, because, in addition to the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is also among the best sellers.

If we review the Top 10, we see that the best-selling models belong to the high range and the low range, reflecting that the mid-range has fewer and fewer followers in the market. This is confirmed by Bryan Lynch, one of those responsible for Canalys, who ensures that the sale of mobile phones high and low segment “are supporting the market”.

This is demonstrated by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G itself which, despite notably exceeding 1,000 euros in price, has become one of the best sellers. The truth is that it is the best you can buy in the Android worldwith a screen of spectacular quality, a Samsung Exynos 2200 processor that can handle everything and details like the S-Pen that add value to the experience.

Although they are not yet among the best-selling Android phones, it is worth noting the great growth of Google Pixel mobiles in this market. If in Q2 of 2021 Google sold 200,000 units of this series, in Q2 of 2022 it has reached 800,000 units sold, showing that it could soon have an important role in the North American market.

Although they still cannot compete directly with Apple, because the iPhone 13 has been the best seller by far, Android phones are still relevant in North American territory. Brands such as Samsung, Motorola and Google confirm this with their year-on-year growth.

