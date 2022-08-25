They will hold the 6th Space Medicine Forum in Mexico

The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), through the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), announced that the 6th Space Medicine Forum will be held “Towards new horizons of medicine: space, climate change and health“.

Salvador Landeros Ayala, general director of the AEM, explained that, together with the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico (ANMM), they will carry out this innovative meeting with the mission of spread the work and potential of our country, since “Mexico is positioned as a leader in space medicine.”

He stressed that, with these activities, they will reveal how science and technology, originally developed for space, can have potential applications for health, in the context of the global challenge of climate change”.

The technology used in space medicine has important potential applications on the ground, for example, to take advantage of the telecommunications infrastructure to bring health services to the population, especially to those who need it most, in remote communities (telemedicine), he explained.

the encounter expands the opportunities for participation of Mexican specialists in NASA’s Artemisa program for the return of the human being to the Moon, in which Mexico participates, since space medicine is an essential component of this mission.

It will be held in person on September 2 at the ANMM Auditorium, where lectures will be given on health, climate change, geospatial information, satellite and space technology.