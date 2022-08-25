They will hold the 6th Space Medicine Forum in Mexico – Almomento

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), through the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), announced that the 6th Space Medicine Forum “Towards New Horizons of Medicine: Space, Change Climate and Health”.

This was reported by the General Director of the AEM, Salvador Landeros Ayala, who explained that, together with the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico (ANMM), they will carry out this innovative meeting with the mission of disseminating to the public the works and the potential of space medicine.

“Mexico is positioned as a leader in space medicine, and the Forum will illustrate how science and technology originally developed for space can have potential applications for health, in the context of the global challenge of climate change,” said Landeros.

The technology used in space medicine has important potential applications on land, for example, to take advantage of the telecommunications infrastructure to bring health services to the population, especially to those who need it most, in remote communities (telemedicine), he explained.

The meeting expands the opportunities for Mexican specialists to participate in NASA’s Artemis program for the return of human beings to the Moon, in which our country participates, since space medicine is an essential component of this great mission of humanity.

This sixth edition of the forum will be held in person on September 2, in the ANMM Auditorium, where different conferences will be given by renowned specialists on the topics of health, climate change, geospatial information, and satellite and space technology.

The inauguration will be attended by Dr. Landeros Ayala; the President of the ANMM, Dr. José Halabe Cherem; and the Coordinator of the Forum by the ANMM and recognized reference of space medicine in Mexico, Dr. Raúl Carrillo Esper; among other distinguished specialists.

Topics such as: “Telehealth and Climate Change in Rural Areas of the State of Mexico and Chiapas” will be presented, by Dr. Juan Carlos Hernández Marroquín; “OMECCA: Information and Satellite Data for Decision Making on Climate Change and Health Issues”, by Dr. Michel Grutter de la Mora.

As well as “Climate Change and CyGEI Emissions in the Agricultural Sector in Mexico. A Monitoring Proposal from Space Technology”, by Dr. Guadalupe Galindo; and “Sustainable Development Goals towards 2030: Advances and New Challenges”, by Dr. Miguel Ruiz, among others.

The “6th Space Medicine Forum” will be broadcast through the official website of the AEM and the ANMM. For more information, program, and event details: https://bit.ly/3oF3PME.

AM.MX/fm

