They were arguing? The video of Ben Affleck gesticulating strongly in front of his wife Jennifer Lopez while they dined at a restaurant during their honeymoon in Italy | People | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck are enjoying their second honeymoon, and Europe It was again the destination that the newlyweds chose. After your wedding three days in Georgiathe couple headed to Italy to start a romantic trip through some places in the Mediterranean country.

The singer and the actor American are in the Lake Comothe same place where his friend George Clooney has a nice residence, perhaps they chose this destination on his recommendation, as reported by the Yahoo!

Jennifer and Ben in Italy for their honeymoon

After their first surprise wedding in Las VegasJennifer and Ben had chosen Paris to enjoy their first days as married couple, and on this occasion the idyllic place to celebrate their union was the transalpine country.

According to the Daily Mail review, before leaving for their destination, the romantic couple was on the boat, in addition to the captain and his assistant. Jennifer dressed completely in white and Affleck in blue, while they shared some unique moments sitting on the deck of the ship, arm in arm while watching the sunrise.

After this, the newlyweds went photographed in the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como in northern Italy, this being the first time the couple has been seen since their astonishing marriage weekend at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, valued at $8.9 million.

Already in the place of the tables to eat, they took the opportunity to taste some dishes and share kisses while they sat next to each other during dinner. In fact, they could even be seen looking at what appeared to be their wedding photos on Ben’s phone.

Ben’s loud gesticulations talking to Jennifer

During dinner, Ben was seen gesticulating strongly with his head and hands as he made comments to his wife. In the video The actor can be seen shaking his head from side to side and speaking rapidly as Jennifer listened intently.

You could also see in detail how his hands moved up and down and from side to side, and he leaned towards Jennifer with a series of expressions on his face.

She moved from her seat, but seemed to still be listening to what her husband had to say. After this, the couple left the hotel holding hands at around 10:30 p.m. local time. (AND)

