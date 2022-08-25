‘They wear masks because they are ugly’; Alberto del Río on Mexican fightersMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.24.2022 12:36:02





The most famous unmasked Mexican wrestler in the world is Alberto del Rio, who made a global trajectory leaving behind the identity of Dos Caras Jr. to assume his role in WWE. This man claimed that in Mexico the gladiators are “ugly” and their physical presence is not enough to sell tickets as in the United States, that is why they resort to masks.

The boss pointed out that “Mexican wrestlers are not graceful” and do not take full care of their body. Many are short and “paunchy”, that’s why they need the maskunlike what happens in WWE, where the professionals in the ring “look like rock or movie stars”, like John Cena, The Rock or Roman Reigns.

“Let’s be honest, most Mexican wrestlers are not that graceful, then how much can you sell yourself as a character without a mask. There are many reasons why around the world they don’t wear a mask, because there they can sell characters for their size,” explained the nicknamed Hercules Potosino.

“In WWE and AEW they look like rockstars or movie stars, it is easy to sell that image with guys over 1.90 meters and physically worked. In Mexico you do not have that same presence with the protagonists of the business, that’s why the mask is what sells“.

‘There are few legendary masks left in Mexico’

Delving into his perspective of why the masks are a world reference for Mexico and it is the product that identifies our wrestling, El Patron affirmed that the remaining legendary tapas are few and less so those who are careful not to reveal their identity.

“Today they are no longer careful (of walking without a mask), except El Santo, Blue Demon, Canek and those of yesteryear, those of now don’t take care. Also with the irruption of social networks it is practically impossible, there are cameras everywhere, but it seems very cool to me that there are still fighters who take care of that because the mask made them legends. “

The Patron’s criticism of the Mexican struggle

Despite his criticism, Del Río stated that it was thanks to the Dos Caras Jr. cover that caught the attention of WWE when a group of managers saw him fighting masked in Japan in Mixed Martial Arts.

“Not having the mask was what got me where I got in the wrestling industry, but it was the mask that made the people of WWE notice me seeing me live”.