They prosecute the probable femicide of Jessica, a medical student from the Mixteca de Oaxaca

Oaxaca de Juarez.- The Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO) obtained an order linking a person identified as FJOV, probably responsible for the crime of aggravated femicide against Jessica Velascoa medical student whose body was found in Santiago Yolomécatl, Mixteca region.

Days ago, the state prosecutor’s office managed to establish that the probable perpetrator was based in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, for which he requested the collaboration of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.

This was how it was possible to carry out the arrest of FJOV, who will be transferred to Oaxaca to be presented before the corresponding authorities, which will be in charge of determining their legal situation.

“According to investigation folder 20935/FMIX/TEPOSCOLULA/2022, the victim’s body was located on June 15, 2022, it was inside a trailer parked in the streets of Santiago Yolomécatl, where it was located by the authorities” recalled the prosecution.

At a hearing and after validating the evidence provided by the Mixteca Regional Vice Prosecutor’s Office, the judge in turn decided to link FJOV to the process, imposing the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention and granting four months to close the complementary investigation.

