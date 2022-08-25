They confirm that Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal will be together in “La Maquina”

It will come exclusively to Star + “Machine”a new series that brings together Mexican actors diego moon Y Gael Garcia Bernal as producers and protagonists, after 14 years of having starred in the film Rude and Corny. “Machine” revolves around a boxer in the twilight of his career (García Bernal), whose skillful manager it gets him one last chance to fight for a title. However, to get to the night of the fight, they must face a mysterious force from the underworld.

“It is a true honor to reunite Gael and Diego on screen in ‘Machine’. It’s wonderful to enjoy the friendship and chemistry between them. Additionally, we are thrilled to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allow us to explore this world in a highly original way.” said Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight.

