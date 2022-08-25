They confirm that Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal will be together in “La Maquina”

It will come exclusively to Star + “Machine”a new series that brings together Mexican actors diego moon Y Gael Garcia Bernal as producers and protagonists, after 14 years of having starred in the film Rude and Corny. “Machine” revolves around a boxer in the twilight of his career (García Bernal), whose skillful manager it gets him one last chance to fight for a title. However, to get to the night of the fight, they must face a mysterious force from the underworld.

“It is a true honor to reunite Gael and Diego on screen in ‘Machine’. It’s wonderful to enjoy the friendship and chemistry between them. Additionally, we are thrilled to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allow us to explore this world in a highly original way.” said Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight.

Produced by Searchlight Television for Hulu, directed by La Corriente del Golfo, and in collaboration with ESPN KNOCKOUT, this new original production features Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) What showrunner Y Gabriel Ripstein (600 miles, a strange enemy) as director, while Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin Y Adam Fishbach They act as producers.

Ramírez, a screenwriter and producer, is known for his work on Daredevil, Orange is the New Black and his play The Royale. He is currently writing the script for the next project of transformersuntitled at this time, from Paramount Pictures.

Ripstein, who will direct all episodes of the series, is currently writing, producing and executive producing the thriller and political drama a strange enemy, for Amazon Studios. With 600 mileshis directorial debut, won numerous awards, and for chronicby Michel Franco, was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Film.

García Bernal recently starred in Old, by M. Night Shyamalan. Among his other film credits stand out And your mom too, The Motorcycle Diaries, The Wasp Network, Chicuarotes, COCONUTMuseum, Emma, ​​The Kindergarten Teacher Y loves dogs, among many others. She also starred in the series Mozart in the Jungle for Amazon Studios, for which he won the Golden Globe® for best actor in a television series, comedy or musical. It can currently be seen on Station Eleven, from HBO Max. Coming soon, Bernal will star in the Disney+ Halloween special for Marvel and Amazon Cassandera film about “the Liberace of wrestling”.

Luna will star in the Star Wars series Andor, which will premiere on September 21 on Disney +, and is part of the voice cast of the animated film DC League of Super Pets, from Warner Bros, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. His performances in feature films include And Your Mother Too Y Milk, and more recently, Wander Darkly, If Beale Street Could Talk, ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Y The book of life. For television, he created and directed the series Everything will be fine, from Netflix; is executive producer and star of Bread and Circus, from Amazon Prime; she starred in and voiced her in the DreamWorks animated series trollhunterscreated by Guillermo del Toro for Netflix.

About Searchlight Television

Searchlight Television is a recently launched division of Searchlight Pictures, which develops and produces series for its partners, including streaming platforms. streaming, open television networks and cable. His first production The Dropoutalong with 20th Television, has just been nominated for six Emmy Awards. The Star+ series stars Amanda Seyfried and tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. Searchlight Television is also producing, in association with 20th Television, the upcoming variety series History of the World, Part IIthe long-awaited sequel to the classic Mel Brooks comedy.

About The Gulf Stream

La Corriente del Golfo is a production company based in Mexico founded in 2018 by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, dedicated to the production of film, television and podcast.

The first audiovisual projects of the production company were the film chicuarotes (Netflix), directed by Gael García Bernal; the Serie Here in the earth (Star+), by Gael García Bernal and Kyzza Terrazas; series and specials Bread and Circus Diego Luna’s (Prime Video), which won two Daytime Emmy Awards; plus web series The topic (YouTube), directed by Santiago Maza; Y Everything will be fine (Netflix), by Diego Luna.

Our first projects podcast include The warning, narrated by Diego Luna; in addition to the audiobook sound desert, by Valeria Luiselli, read by Marina de Tavira; MUBI Podcast: Encuentros, which brings together some of the most prominent voices in Latin American film culture; Y women of firenarrated by Natalia Lafourcade.

