These are the best ‘boot’ enchantments in ‘Minecraft’; All the details, below

USA.- the boots on Minecraft they may not be the first piece you think of when you envision your armor, but there are plenty of uses you can get out of them. Enchanting them can give you quite a few additional uses outside of fashion foot covers. There are over ten possible enchantments to put on your feet, but you can only have so many at a time. Here are our picks for the five best enchantments to put on your boots in Minecraft.

Top Five Boot Enchantments in Minecraft

5.Strider of depth

Depth Strider increase your swimming speed. If you’re exploring an ocean biome and looking for sunken ships or underwater temples, these are a must. They can be the decisive difference between getting air or drowning.

4. Protection

Protection, as you might guess from the name, helps protect you from general damage. While the other enchantments on this list will help you in specific areas, this one can help you stay alive a bit longer.

Credit: Mojang

3. Repair

When you have any item with multiple enchantments, you’ll want to get the repair enchantment. This will cause your boots to regain durability each time you collect experience orbs while wearing them. You can essentially make them indestructible with this.

2. Frostwalker

Frost Walker it doesn’t work with Depth Strider, so you’ll have to choose one or the other. With this charm on your boots, every time you go to step on a block of water, it will momentarily freeze into ice. You can use this to run across oceans. Also, while using this, you will not take damage on Magma Blocks, so it can be useful when traversing The Nether.

1. Feather fall

Feather Falling is a favorite enchantment for Boots because it reduces fall damage. This can be the difference between living or dying by falling while digging or being pushed off a high bridge.

Source: Pure Show