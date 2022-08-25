“There are five stations by train”

Terribly polluting, the private jets used by millionaires and celebrities have been in the crosshairs of environmentalists in recent months. But a possible regulation in its use seems complicated due to the current absence of legislation in many parts of the world.

Business jets, out of use since the 2008 financial crisis, have exceeded their pre-pandemic activity level for months. This has increased by 16% in the last three years according to Eurocontrol, the European traffic watchdog. The jets have found new followers due to the decrease in traditional air connections and fear of contagion on commercial flights.

Elon Musk getting off a private jet Clarion

Weeks ago it was Leonardo Di Caprio who received a harsh complaint from environmentalists for the indiscriminate use of private jets to move, and then defend a speech for the care of planet Earth. He now he has touched Elon Musk, the world’s richest eccentric businessman, who has really done one thing not to imitate. Musk’s private jet flew from San Jose to San Francisco, a 35-mile flight that took a total of nine minutes, according to Twitter users who track the tech mogul’s movements.

The super-short flight across the San Francisco Bay took place on May 6, but the satellite map showing the plane’s flight path was widely shared by Twitter users over the weekend, with many expressing outrage at the flight. carbon footprint left by the tycoon, director of Tesla, the most important international electric car company.

“Elon Musk took a 9 minute flight to San Francisco from San Jose which is 5 stops on Caltrain,” Hayden Clarkin tweeted, referring to the local train that connects San Francisco to cities south along the Bay. “I literally have no words,” said another in reference to the trip, which if it had been done by car would have been 40 minutes on the highway. An aviation specialist got into the dispute and clarified that the plane could have been empty during the flight, since it was only a relocation of the ship, but his theory did not convince anyone.

Ken Klippenstein posted a tweet juxtaposing the short flight path map with a message from Musk in which he wrote: “Tesla exists to help reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change, which affects all species on Earth.” Last year, Jack Sweeney, a tech-savvy 19-year-old college student, founded the Twitter account @ElonsJet, which provides regular updates on the flights made by the world’s richest human in his private plane.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in his private plane Clarion

Musk, who said the account was a security risk, was so alarmed by Sweeney’s Twitter account that he contacted the student last year and offered $5,000 to delete it. “I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” Musk wrote in a private message, but Sweeney turned down the $5,000 offer. He then demanded $50,000 from the Tesla boss.

Celebrities criticized for using private jets



Last month, several celebrities were criticized for using private planes for short flights, even while publicly declaring their support for the fight against climate change. Social media influencer and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was branded a “climate criminal” after she bragged about taking private jets for short three-minute flights for trips most people would take by car in about 45 minutes.





Queralt Uceda

Other stars on this sad list have been singled out on social media for excessive use of private jets. They include Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey. A jet can emit in five hours the amount of CO2 emitted by an average Frenchman in an entire year, according to a study by Transport & Environment in May 2021. These devices are between 5 and 14 times more polluting than commercial aircraft.

This is the impressive private jet in which Maluma moves around the world. Instagram

Between 2005 and 2019, CO2 emissions from private jets in Europe increased by 31%, according to that study. Around the world, climate activists and some politicians are calling for its ban. “It is not about totally banning flights, but it is necessary for the richest to make an effort to sober up,” considers Béatrice Jarrige, of the think-tank against climate change The Shift Project.