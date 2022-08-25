The sporty looks of the stars for the return to the city

M.agari do not set foot either in the gym or in the swimming pool. But a little to be comfortable a little to keep up with the athleisure and above all to always be ready and snappy, the sporty style is what you need after the holidays

The key pieces to have immediately

A pair of leggings with a stylish jacket in Prince of Wales, a baseball cap worn with a business suit and paired with sneakers, a white ribbed tank top superimposed on the most elegant of skirts, a pair of “cyclists” and sports tops worn with high heels and leather jacket, or sweatpantsthe sportiest garment that exists on the face of the Earth, flaunted with white or blue button-down shirt and on the shoulders a classic sand or olive green trench coat (this autumn’s must-have).

Athleisure: the trend that conquers the stars

Do you think we are crazy? Quiet we simply inspired by the stars to guarantee you the trendiest ideas with which to return to the city. Yes why athleisure is exactly the style of the moment? What is it about? Of the trend of wearing garments originally designed only for sports activities, but in glamorous or more formal contexts. Just like returning to work, in person, after two years of smartworking!

Not only that: would you have ever imagined being able to go out for a brunch or an aperitif in a sweatshirt, tracksuit and sneakers? The “athleisure” trend that has been winning over stars of the caliber of for months Heiley Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, but also Zoe Kraviz, Dakota Johnson, Gwynet Paltrow, Kim Basinger and Sharon Stonebecomes a real urban-dress-code to be followed at any time of the day to feel cooler.

From sportswear to athleisure

But let’s start from the beginning (because it’s not like this trend was invented today). At the beginning of the twentieth century, in Europe, but above all in Great Britain, the living conditions of a large slice of the population greatly improved. This gave workers more free time to devote to sporting and above all relaxing activities. So here comes the search (out of necessity rather than for pleasure and style) for a dedicated clothing: this is how sportswear was born, which in the 2000s became activewear and, finally, athleisure. It is the first term that officially expresses the mixture between athletic activity (Ath-), but also free time and relaxation (-leisure).

S.porty and chica cultural revolution

Certainly in recent decades there has been more attention to physical activity, but behind the choice of brands and stylists to combine traditionally classic and elegant garments, with more sporty and sporty and unisex pieces, there is really a social revolution that over time has increasingly narrowed the gap between garments and styles, between catwalks and streets, between men and women and between sporty and chic.