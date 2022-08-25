The role that Johnny Depp won over Michael Jackson and Tom Cruise | Films

liliana carmona

An encounter with Tim Burton defined Depp’s career

One of the most important roles of Johnny Depp it’s edward’s in ‘The Young Scissorhands’, movie directed by Tim Burton which premiered in 1990, although it was shortly before being starred by another Hollywood star.

In the winter of 1989, Depp was in Vancouver, Canada, filming “Special Command,” a series in which undercover police officers posed as students at a high school.

The actor was stuck and bored on said show, until his agent sent him the script of an eccentric boy named Edward in ‘Scissorhands Man’. The story immediately grabbed him and he began preparing for the role.

Though he felt he was one of those young actors who couldn’t get a bigger role, his agent arranged an interview with Tim Burton, so that Depp researched him to make a good impression on him.

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton promoting ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Japan in January 2008. Getty Images

According to the information in the prologue of the interview book ‘Burton on Burton’, the first meeting between Tim Burton and Johnny Depp occurred in a cafeteria in a hotel in Los Angeles, where the actor did everything possible to show through the movement of his hands and his charisma that was right for the movie.

Which actors were considered to star in ‘Scissorhands Youth’?

A Johnny Depp was told that several artists were being considered to embody Edward, including to Michael Jackson, plus the script was also sent to Tom Cruise, but that he would only accept “as long as in the end the hero’s hands grow and he becomes cute”.

“I could not believe it. Burton was willing to take a chance. Ignoring the studio – that he wanted a big star – Burton had chosen me. I instantly became a religious person: I was convinced that a divine intervention had taken place. This role did not mean an advance in my career for me. This role was freedom. Freedom to create, experiment, learn and exorcise something that was deep inside me,” Depp said.

Johnny Depp in the movie Scissorhands Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

‘The Young Scissorhands’ It was the first film they worked on together. Tim Burton and Johnny Deppgiving way to other unforgettable films like ‘Ed Wood’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Corpse Bride’, ‘The Legend of the Headless Horseman’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Dark Shadows’ .

CurrentlyJohnny Depp is resuming his artistic career after the scandal he experienced when separating from Amber Heard, while Tim Burton will present this 2022 the series ‘merlin’ for Netflix.