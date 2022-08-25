The photos of Chris Hemsworth’s super wedding with Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth could not be in a better moment of his career. The Australian actor recently released Thor: love and thunder, the long-awaited return of the Marvel superhero. But that’s not all, because that premiere also meant the debut on the big screen of his eldest daughter, the fruit of his love with the Spanish actress. Elsa Pataky.

The movie stars met in 2010 in Los Angeles, after attending a blind date organized by the talent agent William Ward, who was very clear that both were destined to be together and he did not miss it. According to what they say, the chemistry between them was instant as well as the good vibes that they transmitted to each other.

Chris and Elsa.

Since then, they started dating and became inseparable. “From the first time we met, we made sense. She’s funny. She’s outgoing, she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude towards life, which is good to try to continue,” he confessed. Chris Hemsworth to Elle magazine about that first encounter with Elsa Pataky.

The best part of the brother’s love story Liam Hemsworth and his wife is that three months after they started dating, they both traveled to Indonesia on vacation and right there they realized that they wanted to unite their lives forever. Although three months seems like a short time, they knew they were in love and chose each other for all eternity.

The great moment was dated December 25, 2010 in total anonymity. For the occasion, Elsa Pataky She wore a simple Armani Privé dress that perfectly combined romanticism and femininity, in an ivory white tone and made of silk. For her part, Chris Hemsworth She dressed in a Giorgio Armani suit, in the same shade as the bride.

The wedding took place at the exclusive ecological hotel Nihiwatu, which has two kilometers of private beach and 230 hectares of nature reserve. “To be honest, we were on vacation and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married?’ There probably should have been more planning, but it all worked out. We were with our families at the same time and we randomly thought, ‘This is a great opportunity to be with everyone.’ So we did it”, said the actor about that beautiful day.

Elsa Pataky on her wedding day.

The decision was not rushed at all, because in a short time they consolidated a beautiful and large family. Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky they became parents for the first time in May 2012, with the birth of India Rose. Two years later, the twins Tristán and Sasha would arrive.

“We did everything very fast. I don’t know how we survived as a couple… We got married and a year later we had kids. It put a lot of stress on the marriage, but we worked out because we love each other so much. We have very strong personalities, but we love each other very much. We make it work,” the Spanish actress told Vogue years later.