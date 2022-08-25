The next coach of Cruz Azul? Hugo Sánchez responded to the alleged interest of La Maquina

The name of the Pentapichichi has always been related to cement workers when it comes to looking for a new tenant for the bench.

Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez directed this Wednesday his third training session as coach of the Cruz Azul first team. The one who pretended to be a strategist for the U-20 arrived as a “firefighter” to try to put out the fire that Diego Aguirre left lit, who was dismissed from his post last Saturday after the thrashing received by Club América.

Although the Potro has landed on the right foot, From the noble zone of the club they transmitted a message disguised as a threat: either you resolve, or you leave. According to different sources close to Cruz Azul, Gutiérrez will have two “test” commitments to find out how the team reacts and if he can get out of the hole in which he has been stuck for months.

In the event that there is no response and Cruz Azul remains mired in the same lethargy, a replacement on the bench will take place and the names of possible candidates have already begun to sound. One of them is Hugo Sanchez, who has always been related to The Machine when it comes to looking for a technical director.

Pentapichichi himself spoke of an alleged approach by Cruz Azul and responded with a sharp “No, not yet” in a program where he works as an analyst. However, his name is still in the folder and it would not be unreasonable for him to end up sitting on the Celeste bench.

It was about to arrive

And it is that Hugo Sánchez was already very close to directing Cruz Azul several campaigns ago. After the traumatic departure of Robert Dante Siboldi, the former player was one signing away from taking the reins of the cement team, however, in the end it was Juan Reynoso who ended up on the bench.

