The muses on which the photographer Emma Summerton is inspired for the new Pirelli calendar

for the new pirelli calendarwhich has become quite an artistic and fashion event, the Australian photographer Emma Summerton (52 years old) has been inspired by his muses.

These will be embodied by celebrities such as Karlie Kloss (30) and Bella Hadid (25), curvy models Ashley Graham (34) and Precious Y Lauren Wasserwho lost both legs due to a shock toxic caused by a tampon.

For this 49th edition, Summerton has been chosen, known, among other things, for collaborating for years with the fashion magazine fashion and having portrayed stars like Rihanna (34) or George Clooney (61). It is also, the fifth woman who gets behind the goal to sign the prestigious calendar.

The title of Emma Summerton’s Pirelli 2023 calendar is Love Letters to the Muse (Love Letters to the Muses), and will feature some of the world’s leading models photographed in New York and London to represent the “muses, imaginary and archetypal characters that inspired the photographer throughout her life,” explained the tire company.

“It’s a tribute to all the women who have inspired Summerton, from her mother to a collection of female singers, actresses artists, women writers, activists, painters and many others. A lot of her ideas come from these real and imagined women,” Pirelli highlights.

“Since the beginning of my journey with photography, I have always been moved by who is the woman that appears in my image. Where does it come from? Where do you want to go? Who does she love? How does she love? dowhat drives her? How do you imagine yourself in the world? How does it become the imagination of itself? I first ask myself these questions and then project them into the story I’m trying to tell or the emotion I hope to convey,” the photographer explained in a note.

The intention, he adds, “is to inspire the viewer to open their mind and dream of me“.

“I noticed the work of Emma Summerton because her photos represent a dreamlike and magical world, very rich in color and imagination. And as we live in a time where the real and the unreal meet more and more oftenshe seemed like the perfect artist to interpret this moment and at the same time make a great contribution to the heritage of the Pirelli Calendar,” explained Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Pirelli.

But the photographer, in several interviews she has given, explained that the calendar also talks about “inclusivity“Because in addition to the canonical beauties, models have been chosen that also represent different forms of beauty.

Among the models that will appear on the pages of TheCalas this calendar is already known, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski (31), Cara Delevingne (30), the Russian Sasha Pivovarova (37), Lilac Moss, Ashley Graham Y Precious Leethe first curvy African-American model to appear on the cover of American Vogue.

In the images of the preparation of the work, which has been carried out in three intense days between London and New York, the dream world is appreciated that characterizes the photographer, although to see the final result you will have to wait until November when the calendar is launched, probably in Milan.

