The Kardashians are back: Star+ anticipated their new reality show with this teaser

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie return to the reality show with “The Kardashians”. (Star Plus)

After 14 years and 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the celebrities of the Jenner-Kardashian family promised that they would be away from the screen for a short time. end of 2020 kim kardashian announced the end of KUWTK. But the same day that the reality ended, the ex-wife of kanye-west he tweeted: “We’re not leaving for long!! Our new show on Hulu will come out after the final season.”

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

And now, days after the birth of the second son of Kylie Jenner, Star+ released the first preview of the new program, the kardashianswhich will arrive “very soon”, according to the platform’s tweet – possibly in April, since on the 14th of that month it opens in the United States and Spain – which will broadcast it in Latin America.

The celebrities of the Kardashian-Jenner family return to the format that made them famous. (Star+)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Not many details are known about the new series, but it is known that the kardashians will continue KUWTK’s successful formula: a reality show that tells the day to day of a family -very special, it should be recognized- that does not sing or dance or cook, but that seduced the public and launched them to fame. Perhaps the Kardashians were the first famous for simply being famous.

The new program will follow the work of the six women as influencers, businesswomen and mothers. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Y Kylie Jenner They will be the protagonists and will have numerous guests as they offer this “new and intimate journey” through their lives.

The first preview was a brief New Year’s greeting, with the costumes in the tones of the new preview. (Star+/Hulu)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

The series is produced by Hulu, which will broadcast it in the United States and has offered the celebrity clan a multi-year deal to create content. While an insider had said they had stayed away from television because “they are businesswomen first and foremost, and it’s pretty obvious to those of us who deal with them and know that they can make a ton more with a lot less effort by looking for other opportunities,” the Hulu deal seems to have been tempting enough to get over online business.

That was how, after a brief absence that followed 280 episodes and six KUWTK specials On December 31, a clip from Hulu showed the six women wishing their fans a happy new year. Now the Star+ teaser shows them as mannequins posing behind glass, which Kendall breaks: “All walls will fall” is the message.

After 280 episodes and six KUWTK specials, the clan returns with “The Kardashians” to Star+.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

The family you know and love is here with a new series, giving you a pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the synopsis reads. “From the intense pressures of running multi-million dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of recess time and school dismissal, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

A statement from the production —by Fulwell 73, with the executive producers Ben Winston, Emma Conway Y elizabeth jonesand the showrunner Danielle King— anticipated: “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series to give you an unrestricted pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie turn the cameras back on to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of managing multi-million dollar companies to the hilarious joys of playtime and the kids’ commute to school, this series will bring audiences into the fold with a captivating and honest story of love and life in the center of attention”.

KEEP READING:

Oscar 2022: where to see the films nominated for the biggest award in cinema?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: You’ll be surprised by Midge’s new attitude in the Season 4 trailer

The docuseries about Juan Martín del Potro will arrive at Star+ in 2022