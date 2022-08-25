The ‘Journalism at street level’ conferences return to Vitoria

The city of Vitoria will once again host the ‘Street Journalism’ conference from August 29 to September 2, 2022. After two years without being able to hold it due to the pandemic, the capital of Alava is recovering this meeting which, in its VIII edition, will feature conferences, round tables, film screenings and an open-air graphic exhibition.

The meeting will bring together prestigious journalists and photojournalists and with extensive experience, such as Manu Brabo, María García de la Fuente, Carmen Claudín, Mikel Reparaz, Xabier Aldekoa or Ana Fuentes.

The Activities will take place at the Palacio de Congresos Europa, at the Florida Cinemas and at the Plaza del Machete. The conferences and colloquiums will be at 12:00 and 19:00 and access will be free, until full capacity is reached.

Series of films and exhibition by photojournalist Manu Brabo

To end each day, at night, there will be a movie series related to the contents treated in the program. These projections will take place in the Florida Cinemas with a ticket price of 3 euros.

As a novelty, on Friday, September 2 at 9:30 p.m., in collaboration with Play Gasteiz, the Plaza del Machete will host the outdoor screening of the film the pentagon filesdirected by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The event includes a photographic exhibition in the street of the Aragonese photojournalist Manu Brabowith the title black butterflies, which seeks to make visible the reality of the Russian attack against Ukraine. The exhibition will be located on Avenida de Gasteiz, next to the Palacio de Congresos Europa until September 4.

Program of the Conference on “Journalism on the Street” 2022

