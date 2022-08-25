the garment that never goes out of style

A perfect capsule wardrobe has clothing pieces and basic accessories that, no matter how much time passes, are always in fashion. This list does not lack the white shirt, good jeans, the blazer or the LBD (little black dress), the timeless black mini dress that all celebrities have in their dressing room.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the great fans of this garment with which she is always right, since it can be worn both during the day, for an informal event, and at night, for a more sophisticated style. There have been numerous occasions in which the protagonist of friends has opted for a design that can be worn at any time of the year.

Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of black minidresses GTRES

This summer there are many style prescribers who have opted for the black minidress for their summer vacations. One of them has been Amelia Bono, who this week published a video on Instagram in which she appeared with a simple design with thin straps and a V-neckline to enjoy dinner with her family.





Another of the celebrities who has surrendered to LBD is Chiara Ferragni, who wears it with the cut outs Fashion. The draped details that stylize so much or the suggestive openings have been incorporated into this garment that is very easy to combine with simple strappy sandals or wedge espadrilles.

Chiara Ferragni in a daring black minidress Instagram @chiaraferragni

Dulceida is also encouraged by the cut outs with a satin design that has thin straps, another detail that has also been seen a lot this season, and the chest area with gathered fabric.

Aida Domènech in a black minidress with openings Instagram @dulceida

There are many firms that are committed to including in their collections, both spring-summer and autumn-winter, these dresses that are worth incorporating into our wardrobe:

Pull&Bear ribbed knit minidress with thin straps (9.99 euros).

Pull&Bear dress Pull&Bear

Mango knit minidress with halter neck and thin straps (12.99 euros).

mango dress Mango

Fitted mini dress with a round neckline, straps and gathered detail at the waist by Stradivarius (19.99 euros).

Stradivarius dress Stradivarius

Mini dress with sweetheart neckline and volume sleeves from Zara (39.95 euros).

Zara dress Zara

H&M double-breasted blazer dress (49.99 euros).