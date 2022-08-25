The Fantastic Four movie could have found a director

After the departure of director Jon Watts, the Fantastic Four movie was left with no apparent direction. This year during the san diego comic conKevin Feige confirmed that the long-awaited film is still on the way and that it has a release date for the November 8, 2024as one of the forts of the Phase 6.

Without a doubt, adapting to the emblematic characters of the Marvel comics is not an easy task, firstly so as not to repeat any errors or similarities with the previous films and secondly so that the entry of reed richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm Y Ben Grimm be consistent with everything the MCU has presented so far.

In recent months, rumors pointed to directors like John Krasinski, Peyton Reed and even Steven Spielberg himself to take the reins of the film. But the truth is that neither materialized.

Reed Richards (Krasinski) from Universe 838.

Now a new name is added to the rumors and this could have more chances to materialize. The Direct site revealed that Matt Shakman is responsible for the multi-award winning WandaVision, would have been signed to direct the arrival of The Fantastic Four to the MCU. The sources consulted by the site predict that Shakman’s announcement could be made known during D23, Disney’s massive event where the news of its different franchises are presented, such as starwars, Marvel and more.

Shakman proved to be at the level of the best directors of the MCU with the work he did on WandaVision. Matt took a sitcom and slowly changed it to show what was really going on with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The director has left his mark on series like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, Succession and even in game of Thrones.

About The Fantastic Four, one of the last advances that Kevin Feige gave, is that the film will not be an origin story. No time will be wasted in showing what happened to each of the members, they will be introduced directly to the action.

Disney’s D23 will take place on September 10, there it will be possible to check (or not) if Matt Shakman will take the direction of The Fantastic Four.

