The Fantastic Four movie could have found a director

After the departure of director Jon Watts, the Fantastic Four movie was left with no apparent direction. This year during the san diego comic conKevin Feige confirmed that the long-awaited film is still on the way and that it has a release date for the November 8, 2024as one of the forts of the Phase 6.

Without a doubt, adapting to the emblematic characters of the Marvel comics is not an easy task, firstly so as not to repeat any errors or similarities with the previous films and secondly so that the entry of reed richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm Y Ben Grimm be consistent with everything the MCU has presented so far.

