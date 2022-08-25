The English Brian Aldiss and his worlds of spaceships and beings outside this planet

97 years since the birth of Brian Aldiss, one of the greatest exponents of science fiction literature.

the english writer Brian Wilson Aldiss is considered one of the great exponents of the literary genre of science fiction in the mid-20th century. Throughout his published works, he surprised critics by moving away from the expected technological and simplistic discourse. The setting of her stories between space travel, beings and alien lands makes evident his artistic and narrative approach, with an exhaustive attention to detail. Among his most outstanding works are “The saliva tree”, “Cryptozoic” and the work that captivated Steven Spielberg, “Super toys last all summer”.

Aldiss was born on August 18, 1925. From a young age he began to write about imaginary worlds, after devouring an extensive number of comics and novels. With only six years , had already had a rough start; his mother, not at all affectionate, enrolls him in a boarding school where she was director, shortly after his brother was born; The fantasy world became his safe place and refuge for him to distract himself from abuse, when he could no longer stay in boarding school, he became part of the army.

With the experience in the military, and his time in Indonesia and Sumatra, he began to make visible what would be one of his great torments and obsessions, when he fell madly in love with a married woman; over time he would go through many failed marriages. Due to his military training he participated in World War II, he was stationed in Hong Kong and Macau, where he was discharged and he began working at Sander’s, a bookstore in the city of Oxford. In his new life, he became a consumer of various genres and, motivated by his passion, he wrote “Criminal Record”, a novel that was not very successful.

Between stories of medium success in worlds of flying cars and space cities, came in 1958 his first massive success, “The Starship”, about a colony of human beings isolated from basic cultural references, preoccupied with survival aboard a ship, a process in which technological advance is overshadowed by regression into savagery and the search for an unknown control room, which will later reveal the ship’s trajectory and the fate of its crew .

His work gained importance in the science fiction wave of the 1960s, when the world consumed stories set in outer space and futurism, such as “Barbarella” and “The Jetsons”, among other products that found inspiration in technological advances, weapons and nuclear after the last great war. Of all the titles published by Aldiss, the novel “Superjuguetes last all summer” stood out among readers and years later would become one of his most iconic texts.

The novel, which was published in 1969, is considered a beautiful and shocking story that places a woman who seeks to comfort her maternal instincts with a prefabricated child. Time passes and the unusual relationship becomes a solid love, at the same time the robot is replaced by a real boy and the affection with which he grew up and was programmed disappears. Given the memory stored in her date, she embarks on a journey to find mom’s love again; Shortly after, Steven Spielberg, fascinated by the story of Aldiss, decided to take her to the cinema in the adaptation “Artificial Intelligence”, released in 2001.

Over time his science fiction novels accumulated to the rhythm of his marriages and his children. The sales of his texts led him to a carefree life. In 1981 he is informed of an impressive amount that he owed in taxes, with all his assets lost and plunged into depression, writes “Heliconia”, a trilogy that helped him get his career back on track.

In 1997 he wrote “When the feast is finished”, after the death of his wife Margaret, victim of an invasive cancer, loss that he could not overcome. With a hundred published stories, at the turn of the 21st century he was recognized as a Grand Master of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers, and in 2004 the esteemed title of the Order of the British Empire. His texts have inspired screenwriters, producers and other writers, fantasy worlds were his great refuge from all his losses until he passed away at age 92, on August 19, 2017, just one day after celebrating his birthday.

