The Complete Guide to MTV VMAs 2022: Presenters, Performers, Nominations, and How to See Them

This year’s edition is held live Sunday 28th August from the Prudential Center of the New Jersey and airs in more than 170 countries around the world. In Italy, you can see them live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) come on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

Here you will find the complete guide to arrive well prepared for the musical night of the year: by whom leads the 2022 VMAs to those who let us unleash with mythicals performancefrom the prestigious Video Vanguard Award And Global Icon Award to your favorite artists nominated in the different categories. Finally, how to see the MTV VMA 2022 live and in reruns!

Who presents the MTV VMAs 2022

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow – getty images

Not one, not two but three mythical hosts: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow lead the 2022 edition of the VMAs!

Get ready for something innovative, original and unique, to the rhythm of the genre they are masters of: thehip-hop.

Waiting to see who will win, we remind you that there are guiding the nominations of the 2022 VMAs Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar And Lil Nas X with seven nominations for each, followed by Doja Cat And Harry Styles with six nominations each, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And The Weeknd with five each.

Ours too Måneskin are competing in two categories: Best New Artist and Best Alternative with the hit “I Wanna Be Your Slave“.

Here you can find the complete list of nominations.

Who performs

Lizzo – getty images

This year’s line-up it’s really super, with the stage performances of the VMAs Måneskin, Blakpink, Lizzo, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Bad Bunny performs in connection from a very special location: lo Yankee Stadium in the Bronx of New York.

Space also for the performances of two of the conductors: Nicki Minaj And Jack Harlow. For Jack it is his debut as a soloist at the MTV VMAs.

The Video Vanguard Award 2022 goes to …

…Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj – getty images

In addition to presenting and performing, the rapper collects the prestigious all-gold Moon Person which recognizes the artists’ exceptional impact on music videos and pop culture.

Thus enters the exclusive club of those who have been awarded with the Video Vanguard Award in the past, such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, David Bowie.

The 39-year-old star is also nominated in the category Best Hip-Hop with the song with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?”.

The Global Icon Award is gods Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers – getty images

The other Lifetime Achievement Award of the evening is the one that celebrates an artist or band with an unprecedented career, whose continuous impact and influence have maintained a unique level over the years, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and the returning John Frusciante they receive the Global Icon Award 2022 and to celebrate they immediately give us a legendary performance as only the Red Hot Chili Peppers can do.

When and where to see the MTV VMA 2022 live

The 2022 VMAs are held live Sunday 28th August from the Prudential Center of the New Jersey.

In Italy, you can see them live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

When and where to see the MTV VMA 2022 in rerun



You have plenty of chances to review the VMAs – here are the dates and times of the reruns on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW):

– Monday 29 August from 20:30

– Wednesday 31 August from 11.40pm

– Thursday 1st September from 7.05 pm

– Friday 2nd September from 10:35 am

– Saturday 3rd September from 12.40pm

