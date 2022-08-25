The 10 trends of autumn guest dresses that are elegant

If you hit the look at an event there are always doubts, when the celebration is in the fall, knowing what to wear is even more complicated. The strapless dresses that solved our look in summer can be inconvenient with low temperatures, the range of colors also varies and wearing a jacket or shawl becomes essential. We propose 10 trends and 10 dresses with whom she will be the most special guest.

ASYMMETRIC GUEST DRESS Zara guest dress.

It is advanced by the new Zara collection, the asymmetrical dresses, with one sleeve, will become an absolute trend for autumn events. A simple gesture that has the power to instantly sophisticate the look. This dress also brings together two other key trends: satin, a fabric that, due to its elegance, is always a hit, and the intense green colour. Zara (59.95 euros)

Wear it with: XL earrings, you will need little else to stand out.

GUEST DRESS WITH FEATHERS

Redondo Brand guest dress.

We turned to the most desired guest firm, Redondo Brand, to find the most special dress. The designs of Jorge Redondo, its creative director and founder, are the favorites among influencers and celebrities and, given the exquisiteness of his collections, we are not surprised. Alberta Ferretti, Balmain or Elie Saab These are just some of the brands that have flooded their proposals with feathers, a most theatrical adornment that fits perfectly with a party look. Redondo joins the trend with this beautiful crepe dress with boa-shaped feathers. Round Brand (329 euros).

A tip: If you choose a feather design, avoid lace, prints or other types of embellishments as much as possible. Sobriety plays in favor.

GUEST DRESS WITH FLOWER PRINT Mango long dress.

The flowers will continue to be present in the autumn guest dresses, although they change their style. If in spring and summer we saw them in version liberty, now the large ones and dark tones triumph. this dress of Mango (69.99 euros) being the perfect joker for any event, the knotted scarf effect of the neckline is most flattering.

Combine it: with black sandals in a minimal key to give the dress all the prominence of the look and, to keep warm, use a plain shawl.

GUEST DRESS WITH CAPE

Safiyaa cape dress.

It is the favorite party dress of the royals and a good option if you have a night wedding this fall. The long dresses with cape They always add glamor to the outfit. This powder pink design from Safiyaa (2,056 euros)Kate Winslet or Meghan Markle’s fetish brand is a dream come true.

The user manual: a polished updo and few jewels, otherwise you run the risk of overloading the look.

LONG SLEEVE GUEST DRESS

Sophie and Lucie midi dress.

If you have a wedding tomorrow, better to opt for the midi length. If it is also in autumn, long sleeves may be the best resource to do without a jacket. Once again we resort to flower print with this dress from the Spanish brand Sophie and Lucie (129.95 euros) that beyond a guest look, changing accessories, you can use on infinite occasions.

Give it a festive touch: adding, as in the proposal of the look booksome golden bracelets.

PINK GUEST DRESS

Pink guest dress by Massimo Dutti Studio.

The catwalk and the street style have agreed that pink is the color of autumn-winter 2022. If you have an event coming up, take out your version more pink and dare with a dress of this tone that far from being oo can be extremely sophisticated. In our favorite list is already this model of Massimo Dutti Studio (169 euros) with crossed neckline and lantern sleeves.

How to combine it: everything in pink, bet on the total look with mules of the same color.

CUT OUT GUEST DRESS

Midi dress from Self-Portrait.

Strategic openings will continue to be very present next season, so we will continue to see the cut out dresses that dominated the summer. Are they suitable for a wedding? Yes, as long as the opening is discreet, especially if the ceremony is religious. This design of Self-Portrait (415 euros)one of Kate Middleton’s signature brands, is the perfect example of how to wear the trend with elegance.

The styling trick: It is none other than compensating for the daring of the cut-out with a long midi and a slightly pronounced neckline.

RED GUEST DRESS

Boret red dress.

Associated with love and passion and not exactly discreet, red has been one of the favorite colors of the guests for several seasons, both in the summer and autumn seasons. If you want to attract attention, this is your tone and nothing like wearing it through a long dress. Due to its impeccable cut and fall, we are fascinated by this design by the Galician firm Boret (390 euros)with which Queen Letizia achieved her best look of 2022.

What accessories to choose? The red and gold mix work perfectly.

EMBROIDERED GUEST DRESS Mimoki’s brown dress.

The embroideries always provide delicacy and romanticism, two perfect qualities to sign the best guest styling. We offer you this limited edition dress from Mimoki (289 euros) in chocolate brown, a shade rarely seen at events and yet very elegant.

Wear it with: As it is a simple dress, it will allow you to play with accessories, resorting to a headdress will be a success.

MIDI GUEST DRESS WITH PUFF SLEEVES

Cherubina’s guest dress.

The volume sleeves are always a good resource if we talk about a party look. It compensates for its theatricality with a plain midi-length design, like this aqua green dress from Cherubine (196 euros) adorned with a central row of buttons.

The best: It adapts to all types of footwear, from pumps to sandals, and allows you to play with the color of accessories.

