The 10 Google movies in Peru to get hooked on this day

1. Sonic 2: The Movie

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is dying to prove that he has the makings of a true hero, but Robotnik returns with a new partner Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations, but Sonic is not alone, Tails will help him.

two. the bad guys

Five notorious villains: Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula, who have spent a lifetime together pulling off grand heists.

3. fifty shades freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

Four. The lost City

A lonely romance novelist on tour with the cover model for her latest book finds herself embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both on a fiery jungle adventure.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

After four years of abandonment of the Jurassic World tourist complex, Isla Nublar is only inhabited by the surviving dinosaurs. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to come to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs on the island.

6. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore he is not able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

8. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

9. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers.

10. The Weight of Talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

