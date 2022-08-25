the 10 best films of the director according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

This Thursday, August 25, director, producer and screenwriter Tim Burton will be 63 years old. The American is a renowned filmmaker, behind productions such as Batman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Big Fish and Frankenweenie.

In his career he has two Oscar nominations for best animated film, for Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie. In addition, he has a Bafta nomination for best director for Big Fish and a Golden Globe nomination in the same category for Sweeney Todd.

Soon, the series Merlina, of which he is an executive producer, will premiere on Netflix, and which is centered on the daughter of the Addams family. The cast includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán.

In the framework of his next birthday, we leave you the 10 best Tim Burton movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The director’s 10 best films according to IMDb

10.- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (7.0)

When eccentric man-boy Pee-wee Herman has his beloved bicycle stolen in broad daylight, he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime across the United States. With Paul Reubens

9.- Batman Returns (7.1)

As Batman battles Penguin, who is wreaking havoc in Gotham City with the help of a ruthless businessman, an employee of his becomes Catwoman and has plans of her own. With Michael Keaton, Michele Pfreiffer and Danny DeVito. On HBOMax

8.- The corpse of the bride (7,3)

When a shy groom practices his wedding vows in the unseen presence of a deceased young woman, she rises from the grave assuming he has taken her for his wife. Found on HBO Max

7.- The legend of the headless horseman (7.3)

Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the beheadings of three people, the culprit being the legendary apparition, the Headless Horseman. With Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Christopher Walken. In Star+

6.- Sweeney Todd (7.3)

The infamous story of Benjamin Barker, aka Sweeney Todd, who sets up a hair salon in London, which is the basis of a sinister partnership with his fellow lodger, Mrs. Lovett. With Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Available on HBO Max

5.- Batman (7.5)

The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war against crime, his first great enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the homicidal clown Joker. With Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. Found on HBO Max

4.- Beetle Juice (7.5)

The spirits of a deceased couple are haunted by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and they hire an evil spirit to expel them. With Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Michael Keaton

3.- Ed Wood (7.8)

Ambitious but troubled director Edward D. Wood Jr. puts all his efforts into carrying out his dreams despite his lack of talent. With Johnny Depp, Martin Landau and Sarah Jessica Parker. Available in Star+

2.- The young scissorhands (7,9)

An artificial man, incompletely built and with scissors for hands, leads a lonely life. One day, a lady from the suburbs meets him and introduces her to his world. With Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. It’s on Disney+

1.- Big Fish (8.0)

A frustrated son tries to distinguish truth from fiction in the life of his dying father. With Ewan McGregor, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange and Albert Finney. On HBOMax