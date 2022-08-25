That’s how handsome and gallant he looked in his first movie at 21 years old

Johnny Depp is one of the most famous and admired actors, who despite being away from the screens for a few years, It is one of the most missed and acclaimed.

Recently lived one of the most media trials of all against his ex-wife, also an actress, Amber Heard.

After she accused him of violence and ruining her career, he lost many jobs, because companies like Disney turned their backs on him , but finally, the actor was victorious in the trial, and proved that he was telling the truth.

Nowthe doors have opened for him again, and he has many upcoming projects in television and film.

Nevertheless, Many wonder what the actor looked like in his early days, and how his career began, and we have all the answers to it.

Johnny Depp: what he looked like in his first movie

Johnny Depp got his start in acting in 1984, in a horror movie, and one of the most famous of all time.





Is about A nightmare on elm street where he gave life to Glen Lantz, a young man who was a victim of the feared Freddy Krueger, that monster with knife gloves and a deformed face.





Johnny only had 21 years old when he appeared in the film, and he looked extremely handsome, although he also looked unrecognizable.





And it is currently He is 59 years old and his face has changed, at that time, the actor was very thin, and had lush hair, with a pompadour.





This film took him to stardom and gave him the opportunity to star in another of the most successful films, Scissorhands in 1990 along with Winona Ryder, where she delighted with her character and transformation.





Now Johnny has long hair and has sported it in brown and even blonde, looking just as handsome as he did in his youth.

For this reason, he is one of the most desired actors by fans, and with his charisma and personality he has also earned the affection and love of all.

In addition, from the performance Johnny he enjoys music and has recently given several concerts with friends, making it clear that despite everything that happened with the trial with Amber, he feels fulfilled and happy.