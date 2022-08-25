Table of positions and results of the J16 of the Apertura 2022 (At the moment)

This week more matches were played on Day 16 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, which is “spread” throughout the season due to the tight schedule that was presented in Mexican soccer.

The Chivas del Guadalajara gave the surprise by winning at home against the Rayados del Monterrey, getting just their second victory so far in the AP22 and getting into the playoff zone.

For their part, the Águilas del Club América continue in a big way and prevailed in their visit to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, a victory that put them up to the direct classification zone, finishing in third place.

In addition to this Thursday’s matches, between Pachuca vs. Atlas and Xolos vs. Santos Laguna, this Matchday 16 has two other games remaining, since Cruz Azul vs. León and Necaxa vs. Mazatlán will be played until mid-September.

In the scoring table, Henry Martín remains the leader with six goals, while Abel Hernández follows him with five goals, the same as Santiago Giménez, who is no longer in Liga MX.

The results of Day 16 of the Opening 2022

Toluca 1 – 1 Puebla

Juarez 1 – 1 Atletico San Luis

Chivas 1 – 0 Striped

Queretaro 0 – 1 America

Cougars 1 – 1 Tigers

Pachuca vs Atlas – 25/Aug

Xolos vs Santos – 25/Aug

Cruz Azul vs Leon – 15/Sep

Necaxa vs Mazatlan – 23/Sep