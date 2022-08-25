Synopsis, cast and everything about the 2nd season

The 75 best series of 2022: ranking from worst to best

‘The White Lotus’ arrived on HBO last summer and was a complete success. So it was not surprising that the second season was soon announced at the end of the series.

HBO announced last August that “The next chapter of ‘The White Lotus’ would leave Hawaii behind and follow a different group of tourists as they fly to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its inhabitants”.

Something that was confirmed with the photo published by HBO Max networks: filming was underway and soon we could have new snapshots of the new characters. Who will be the new guests? What will the staff be like at the hotel/resort/luxury accommodation?

‘The White Lotus 2’: Cast

Who will be the new hosts in the 2nd season of ‘The White Lotus’? Speaking to IndieWire, the creator of the series, Mike White, explained that it is unlikely that there will be any repeat guests from the first season. “I don’t think you can credibly have all the Season 1 guests on the same vacation again,” she admitted. “But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would return“.

Alexandra Daddariowho played newlywed Rachel, said something similar, adding: “I don’t know much about (season two), but the way television is now with anthology shows… I think there’s always a way.“.

Therefore, we will see almost all new faces within its cast. Let’s review who is immersed in the second season:

Michael Imperiolialso known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in ‘The Sopranos’, will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man who travels with his elderly father, played by F.Murray Abraham and his recent college graduate son, whom he brings to life adam dimarco.

Tom Hollander, seen in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or ‘The King’s Man’, has also been chosen for the series. Hollander will play an English man named Quentin who is on vacation with his friends and his nephew.

The actress Jennifer Coolidge could return as the bizarre Tanya, which has basically already been confirmed. Will Coolidge’s character be the nexus of all possible seasons?

In February, four more characters were added to the cast: Leo Woodall he would join the series as Jack, another mystery guest at the resort.

Theo James from ‘Divergent’ and in ‘The time traveler’s wife’, will pair with meghan fahyseen in the series ‘The Bold Type’.

Both will play Cameron and Daphne Babcock, who are on vacation with another couple, Ethan and Harper Spiller, roles they play Will Sharpe Y Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”).

Haley Lu Richardson, Eleonora Romandini, Sabrina Impacciatore or Beatrice Grannò are also among the new cast.

‘The Whote Lotus 2’: Synopsis

Written by Mike White, who also worked on ‘School of Rock’ and ‘Pitch Perfect 3’, ‘The White Lotus’ is a dramatic comedy that centers on the guests and staff of a luxury hotel. That is the scheme that we saw in the first and that will be repeated in the second. For now, in addition to the details of the characters, we know the new location: Italy. The new vacation spot will not only be the location of the plot: as happened in the first one, the localization will endow the argument with a certain character. So the story will come imbued with those Mediterranean airs.

The series was shot at the Palazzo San Domenico, Taormina, a Four Seasons hotel in Sicily and appears to be in the final days of production.

‘The White Lotus 2’: Release date

There were many sources that pointed to a premiere in the spring or summer of 2023. However, and luckily for the fans, according to Variety, the second season will arrive in october.

We will be pending for the new details that are arriving.

Images from the 2nd season of ‘The White Lotus’

Now, finally, we are getting the first images of the series. This is the advance that HBO has shared, with scenes from several of its upcoming series. In one of the shots we see what looks like a meeting of friends, specifically the couples that make up the characters of Theo James and Meghann Fahy, along with Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza, toasting in the resort.

The main account shared another sneak peek showing the resort plaque.

And also, in the new announcement of the next HBO projects, which you can see at the beginning of this news, there were also some new images from season 2. Oh, I can’t wait to go to Sicily…

