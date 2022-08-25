Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, files for divorce after 25 years of marriage | People

Sylvester Stallone’s love is over. Jennifer Flavin, former model and wife of the actor, has filed a lawsuit for separation from the interpreter of Rocky Y Ramboas she herself has revealed to the magazine People. Flavin, 54, and Stallone, who turned 76 in July, had been married for 25 years.

The couple met in the late 1980s. She was just 19 and went to Hollywood to visit a friend of hers. She then saw Stallone for the first time in a restaurant. It was 1988 when they started dating. He was 42 years old and had already been married (and divorced) twice. From his first marriage, to Sasha Czack, he had two children, Sage (who died in 2012 of arteriosclerosis at the age of 36) and Seargeoh, who suffers from autism. The couple broke up in 1994, and a few days later she found out that he was having an affair with a model, Janice Dickinson, who a few months later announced her pregnancy.

When Savannah, Dickinson’s daughter, was born in early 1995, Stallone underwent a paternity test, by which he knew that the girl was not his daughter, and immediately broke up with the model, soon after returning to Flavin. The couple had their first daughter, Sophia, in August 1996, and were married less than a year later, in June 1997. Just a year later their second daughter, Sistine, arrived, and in May 2002 their third, Scarlet. The three young women share, in addition to the initial S of their first and last names, their middle name, Rose. Last May, the couple celebrated their 25 years of marriage and showed their affection on social networks.

However, just three months later the break has come. Flavin has been the first to tell it: “I feel great sadness to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have asked for a divorce from my husband, Sylvester Stallone. Although we will no longer be married, I will always treasure the 30-plus years of relationship we have shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we move forward amicably.” Also, on her Instagram profile (with 400,000 followers), Flavin posed with her three daughters and said, “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The four, forever”. Hours later, it was Stallone himself who made a public statement. “I love my family. We are resolving these personal matters amicably and privately.” The actor premieres precisely on August 26 Samaritan (Amazon Prime Video), the first movie he stars in in three years.

In addition, Stallone has spoken with the American news page TMZ to explain that the reason for the separation was that both had taken “different directions”. The reason for his statement is that, at first, certain tabloids pointed out that the separation was due to a strong fight because of a rottweiler dog that the couple shared, called Dwight. “Our relationship has not ended because of such a trivial matter,” Stallone told the tabloid, although he did explain that the couple had different views on “dog care.” “I have the greatest respect for Jennifer,” Stallone has assured in that medium. “I will always love her, she is an incredible woman, the best human being I have ever met.”

According to the news website Page SixStallone was not aware of the divorce when Flavin filed the lawsuit last week, because he was in Oklahoma filming a series, and that he stayed “in shock” after hearing the news. In the divorce petition to which that medium has had access, Flavin alleges that her husband had “intentionally exhausted and wasted marital assets,” and demanded that the actor not be able to sell or transfer any assets during the divorce process. divorce. A few months ago, the couple sold their large mansion in Beverly Hills to the British singer Adele, a transaction of almost 60 million euros.