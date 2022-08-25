Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce and accuses him of hiding assets

When did they celebrate their silver anniversary?

It was earlier this year when the couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. The Hollywood star, who also has seargeoh43, with the actress sasha czak and he was the father of sagewho died in 2012 of a heart attack, celebrated the event on social media.

Sylvester Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Rose Stallone, and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)



Along with some pictures of their past together, sylvester wrote in Instagram: “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless and patient woman has meant to my life and I only wish it could be another 25! Thank you darling!”

Jennifer He also celebrated his silver anniversary with a publication on the same platform. With her own collection of photos, she wrote: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!”

The model also highlighted that her marriage had the characteristic of improving over time: “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I want to spend the rest of our lives together!”

However, the post was deleted shortly before it emerged that the couple, who met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in 1988, were considering divorcing after 25 years together.

August 10, Flavin stopped following her husband Instagram, and in her latest post, she shared a picture showing her sharing a hug with the couple’s three daughters. “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. All 4 forever,” she wrote in the caption.