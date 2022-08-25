Sylvester Stallone: ​​The actor’s daughters impact with their luxurious lifestyle | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet cause a furor in social networks with their publications

Besides being one of the iconic action movie actors, Sylvester Stallone has stood out in his role as a family man being very affectionate with her three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarletwho have impacted the public with their beauty.

The Stallone sisters cause furor in social networks by sharing with all his followers, some details of his luxurious lifestyle for which they have even been considered by some users as the ‘new Kardashians’.

This is the luxurious lifestyle of the daughters of Sylvester Stallone

In addition to serving as influencers, each one has managed to stand out in different areas such as the world of modelingwhere Sophia, 25, and Sistine, 24, have modeled for some of the biggest luxury brands.

The youngest of the family Scartlet, at 20 years old, is studying at the universityHowever, its popularity in Hollywood has been increasing thanks to its first jobs as a model.

the daughters of Sylvester Stallone share a great passion for sports cars and among your collection they have vehicles of the most exclusive luxury brands.

How is the relationship of the Stallone sisters?

Through their official Instagram accounts, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet have proven that they are inseparablebecause in addition to the blood tie that unites them, They are considered best friends. and in the same way, they maintain an excellent relationship with their parents, who are their greatest inspiration.

Who is the mother of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters?

After two failed marriagesthe star of ‘Rocky’ married businesswoman and model Jennifer Flavin in 1997, with whom he procreated his 3 daughters.