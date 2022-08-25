Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin divorce after 25 years

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin split months after celebrating their silver wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Flavin filed for a “dissolution of marriage” in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to an online filing.

“I love my family. We are addressing these personal issues in a friendly and private manner,” Stallone said in a statement to The Times.

There was speculation the couple were splitting after the “Rocky” star covered up a tattoo of his wife’s face with art from their late dog Butkus.

The actor and former model began their relationship in the early ’90s. According to IMDb, Flavin appeared as a delivery girl in “Rocky V” in 1990.

In August 1996, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Rose Stallone. They married in May 1997, then welcomed daughters Sistine Rose in 1998 and Scarlet Rose in 2002.

Stallone and Flavin didn’t seem to shy away from the public spotlight, most recently appearing at the Academy Awards in 2016 and at the premiere of “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” in which Sistine appeared, in 2019.

In January 2021, Stallone and Flavin put their Beverly Park home on the market for $110 million after spending $35.38 million on a Palm Beach resort.

In May they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

“There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated and patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish there could be another 25,” Stallone wrote in his celebratory Instagram post. “Thank you darling!”

The marriage was Flavin’s first. Stallone was previously married to actress Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987 and his first wife, Sasha Czack, from 1974 to 1985.

