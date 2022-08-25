Summary of the match Pumas vs. Tigres (1-1); client of GignacMediotiempo

Cougars He was minutes away from ending the negative streak that he has been dragging for a month, in the early game of the Matchday 16 in view of tigers in CU.

The team from the capital could not withstand the minimal advantage that it had since the 47th minute and in compensation time, in the eight minutes that were added to the end, Tigres snatched the victory and rescued a tie with a goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Although they gave one of their best matches of the tournament, those from Pedregal maintain their losing streak and with the tie this Wednesday they reached seven consecutive duels without knowing the victory, in order of four draws and three defeats, thanks to that goal from bomborowho already has 15 goals against Pumas, reiterating that he is his client.

the first time was even

The Tigers came out cautiously waiting a bit for the momentum of the Pumas to beat them and advance lines; however, the locals put up with it and maintained a defensive stop, with a line of five at the bottom and waiting for the attacks of the team led by Michael Herrera.

Little by little, the university students from Mexico City became better accommodated on the field and managed to generate two dangerous arrivals on Nahuel Guzmán’s frame, although it was the visitors who had the best opportunities in the first 45 minutes. The clearest was a shot by Luis Quiñones inside the area that went into the hands of Gil Alcalá.

The locals’ midfield were better coordinated in the final stretch of the first half and ended up playing on the pitch of the northerners, who could not or did not know how to exploit their attacking qualities.

The goals came to CU

The first two minutes of the complementary part had not been completed, when the auriazules took the lead with a goal from Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The Argentine took a ball inside the area, settled it and took a shot at the far post to beat Guzmán and make it 1-0 on the scoreboard at the Olympic Stadium.

Five minutes later, Dinenno himself had a clearer one to make the second the CU, but incredibly he failed only in front of Nahuel’s frame, which was already dedicated waiting for his compatriot’s shot. The shot came out loose and on one side of the Nuevo León team’s goal.

Tigre pressed after the goal and even more when the Pumas had to make changes due to injuries. Andres Lillini he sent two defensive changes to try to endure the last 20 minutes of the match. Those from Pedregal dedicated themselves to defending their short lead, seeking to do damage via counterattack.

The strategy did not work, because already in compensation time, during the eight minutes that the center-back added, Gignac scored his 15th goal against the Auriazules, to equalize the match and rescue a point for the visit, in an entertaining match that ended hot among the players.

In this way, Pumas reaches 9 points in 15th place and Tigres has 20 points in the third step, letting go of the opportunity to climb to the top if they had won.

