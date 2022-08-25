Soccer gives Telecinco audiences a break, but ‘Idol Kids’ marks a minimum

This Wednesday Telecinco decided to change its usual prime time schedules for football. Thus, from 9:30 p.m. it was possible to enjoy a friendly football match between Fútbol Club Barcelona and Manchester City. A meeting that aims to raise funds for research against ALS, and that caused Idol Kids started an hour and a half later than usual. A change that has not sat well with the talent show.

According to Kantar data offered by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, the Barcelona – Manchester got a 13.7% share and 1,382,000 viewers on average Something that can be considered a joy, since Telecinco does not manage to exceed one million viewers in prime time during this month of August. And then, Idol Kids fell to a 7.9% and 360,000 viewers.

This represents its historical minimum in thousands, and its second worst screen share. To date, the least viewed installment had been that of August 10, with 606,000 viewers.

In the 1, trip to the center of tv remembered the mythical program Heart heart, dedicated to the chronicle of society and the pink world. His average was 7,3 percentage points with 748,000 viewers, which represents a drop for the third consecutive week.

in four, First Dates It was the network’s most watched program, with 972,000 viewers and an audience share of 9.4%. Next, FBI: Most Wanted, the police series spin-off of FBIbrand 436,000 viewers and 4.7% in its first episode, and 304,000 and 4.9% with the second. This represents a drop compared to the previous week (5.2% share and 489,000 viewers and 5.4% share with 363,000 viewers, respectively).

In laSexta they enjoyed the film Blind furya 2011 feature film with Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard that attracted the 5.4% share Y 445,000 viewers. And in La 2, the documentary Apocalypse stayed with him 4.4% share and 402,000 viewers.

Antena 3 finally failed to raise its head with the series The Mallorca Files, which continues to lose viewers. The first episode stayed with 587,000 followers and 6.2% share, and the second sank at 368,000 viewers and a 5.7% share.

The chain, however, managed to be the most watched of all, and achieved the six broadcasts with the most viewers. At the head is Antenna 3 News 1, with 1,880,000 viewers and 19.8%. Pass word was the most watched non-informative program, with a 23.9% Y 1,806,000 spectators.

