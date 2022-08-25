short dresses in trend from women’s fashion shows

Picture this: you are in the middle of winter and it is one of those Friday afternoons when you can’t wait to put a point and close the job. All you need, for whatever appointment you have made for that day – an exhibition at the museum, a dinner in an exclusive restaurant, an event or a simple aperitif, is a dress that marks a before and an after between the working week. that you have just experienced and all that is, the weekend. Ideal for adding a touch of color, sexyness and joie de vivre at any occasion, the short dresses spotted on the catwalks dedicated to the autumn winter 2022/2023 season are the party dresses you were looking for. Like the very long dresses that are preparing to conquer the year with sparkles and sequins, even the trendy mini dresses are bright and very presious. There are those in (imitation) leather by Acne Studios, destroyed and with jewel detail, there are those in black satin and ’00s by Blumarine and there are the high-necked dresses with feathers proposed by 16Arlington. Glitter and motocross meet instead, between a gigantic sex toy and the other, in the very short alien pink turtleneck dress designed by Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel (who announced the next show open to all). Instead, Chanel and Givenchy focus on the leather look, while knitwear with heart cutouts is Poster Girl’s secret ingredient. The real stars of the fall / winter 2022/2023 collections are they: the cape dress by Valentino, studded with precious stones (and chosen by Gigi Hadid to participate in the Prince’s Trust Gala 2022) and the pink chewing-gum corset dress by Versace recently worn by Hailey Bieber, emblem of #Barbiecore and #Princesscore. In one word: #HyperFeminine. So here are 10 of the best mini dresses to inspire you to revive your winter wardrobe.

Read also …

«All inclusive», like the miniskirts in the fall winter trend

From the latest fashion shows, the equation of maxi dresses in a fall winter trend

The unexpected return of the hood, a passepartout for next autumn and winter