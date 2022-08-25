Shakira, Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and other celebrities who broke this 2022

We are entering the final stretch of 2022, a year that has undoubtedly left us with great surprises in the world of celebrities, because while there are couples who celebrate their love on high, as is the case with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, that after 20 years they finally celebrated their marriage union; there are other couples who have decided to break their relationship, after a long time together.

Such is the case of the actor, Sylvester Stallone, who after 25 years of marriage to Jennifer Flavin and three daughters in common, have terminated their engagement

It was on August 19 when the former model went to court in Palm Beach to legally proceed with the divorce claim, amid strong rumors of a breakup, which were fueled after it was revealed this week that the star of “Rambo” covered the tattoo he had done on his arm in honor of his wife, by one of a dog.

Unfortunately, they are not the only couple to end their marriage, which is why in X-time We decided to recount the most mediatic thunderstorms of this 2022, of which hundreds of followers hoped for a reconciliation.

Shakira and Pique

We had to start with this tragic ending. Colombian singer Shakira and the footballer from Barcelona, Pique, decided to end their relationship of more than two years; however, in reality they have not made an official announcement and everything has been by close witnesses who have witnessed the situation first-hand.

It has become a great controversy with dimes and diretes that assure Piqué was unfaithful to the singer, she moved with her children to the United States to be away from Spain, where she lived with Gerard, they are in a custody fight and many more scandals.

Belinda and Christian Nodal

At the beginning of the year, what was already suspected was announced: Belinda and Christian Nodal had decided to end their relationship and commitment. The young singers had an admired and very romantic relationship; however, it was not enough because they began to have problems that they could not solve and they officially ended.

Christian Nodal He announced the news through a story on his official Instagram account, the followers of both were surprised and started a debate between those who cried their breakup and those who agreed with their separation. including Belinda’s mom.

They were involved in many controversies, Belinda decided to go to Spain for a few months to live her duel and also continue working on her career as an actress, Christian Nodal did not stop her musical performances in different countries and even gave herself another chance in love with the Argentine singer Cazzu.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

The couple began to have problems and according to some close witnesses, Emily asked for a divorce the man she married a few months after meeting him and became the father of her first and only child, because he was unfaithful. Emily couldn’t take it and she decided to legally separate. They have not yet expressed anything about the rumor but apparently it is true that just four years after getting married, her love came to an end.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez

The handsome Cuban actor published a story on his social networks accidentally, apparently. He wrote “We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship.“, after two decades together with the beautiful Elizabeth Gutierrez.

She, for her part, did not mention anything about it and minutes later William Levy deleted the post leaving us shocked and very confused.

Since then they have not posted anything about each other like they used to, when they talk about their family they only show their children and they are even living in different countries for work plans. What happened to the couple? It is not yet resolved but it is clear that they have decided to put an end to their long relationship.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

This couple had many followers who loved their union but the pandemic made them realize that maybe they were not so compatible and happy at all. They had been together since 2005 and were married until 2017, but their differences, especially with the vaccine to protect themselves from covid-19 (she has been negative), has caused them to end their relationship.

Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez He has lived the last few years with love disappointments. First with the father of her daughter Kailani, Mauricio Ochman with whom he fell in love on the set of the movie “A La Mala”, they got married, had their baby and then decided to go their separate ways.

The actor began a relationship with Paulina Burrola that is progressing very well while aislinn she gave herself another chance at love with Jonathan who is a content creator of Belgian origin but of Mexican descent.

Months after confessing that they were together, the separation rumors began, which Aislinn confirmed in an Instagram story where she confessed that she had never felt so good single. Jonathan on his social networks published a photograph of his trip to the United Arab Emirates with Aislinn where he wrote in the description “Good friends help you get up when you fall. Best friends laugh and trip you up again. Thank you for this amazing journey!”hinting that they were no longer boyfriends, but rather had a merely friendly relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson they ended their romance at the beginning of August, after nine months together. Apparently the age difference and the distance caused the breakup, Well, the 28-year-old actor had to travel to Australia and spend some time there to record his new movie with Orlando Bloom.

Sources close to the couple assure that the celebrities ended on the best terms, so they do not rule out that in the future they can resume their relationship.

James Hetfield and Francesca Hetfield

The love story of James Hetfield, leader of Metallica came to an end this 2022after 25 years of marriage and three children together.

It was on August 13 when the American site TMZ announced that The 59-year-old singer began divorce proceedings against Francesca Hetfield, the mother of his children and the woman who was by his side in his darkest moments, when he faced his addiction problem.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff ended their three-year romance in early 2022. but the news was released a couple of weeks ago.

“We have been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it has been a relationship that everyone has an opinion about,” the young actress reported in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

