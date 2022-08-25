Samsung’s fastest SSD comes with a heatsink and, yes, RGB lights

Image : Samsung

Samsung has announced today its new series of high-end SSD drives, designed for gaming, 3D rendering, 4K video editing, and data analysis, among other demanding tasks.

The The new Samsung 990 PRO arrives with lights and shadows, taking into account that it maintains the PCIe 4.0 interface instead of making the leap to PCIe 5.0, as rumors supposed. With a write speed of up to 7,450 MB/s it is undoubtedly the fastest SSD available on the PCIe 4.0 interface, but it falls short of newer PCIe 5.0 options like the AORUS Gen5 10000, which promises 12,500 MB/s.

The Samsung 990 PRO uses Samsung’s latest 3-bit TLC V-NAND memories, and stands out for its new capacity options between 1 and 4 TB, as well as a greater number of integrated DRAM and a performance improvement of up to 55% random read and write compared to its predecessor, the 980 PRO.

With a new proprietary driver the new Samsung 990 PRO also improves up to 50% energy efficiency of the 980 PRO. The standard version has a nickel plating on the controller and a heat diffusion label on the unit, but Samsung announced what’s more a version with a heat sink that will come with RGB lights ( because, well, that is an SSD for gamers) .

Compatible with NVMe 2.0 Samsung’s new SSD may be the winning option both for a Gaming PC with PCIe 4.0 motherboard as for one next generation console. According to the company, in games like forspoken the map loads in one second (compared to four seconds for a SATA SSD and 28 seconds for a conventional hard drive ).

Characteristic

Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0

form factor M.2 (2280)

storage memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC

Redesigned Samsung Driver

Ability 1TB / 2TB / 4TB

DRAM 1GB LPDDR4 / 2GB LPDDR4 / 4GB LPDDR4

v reading speed and sequential writing of h up to 7,450MB/s and up to 6,900MB/s

reading speed and random write (QD32) of h up to 1,400,000 IOPs and up to 1,550,000 IOPS

AES 256-bit full disk encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0

Availability and prices

the new Samsung 990 PRO will be available worldwide from October with prices of €211.99 for the 1TB model and 387.99 euros for the 2TB one. The model 4TB will be available starting next year.