Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky accused of shooting former friend

The shooting happened in November and the case has ended with his indictment

Both artists just had a son

A$AP Rockythe couple of Rihanna with whom they have a baby in common could have shot from a gun on an old friend as they assure from E! News. Thus, he faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.The events occurred in November 2021. There, he pointed with a gun to a former friend “during a heated argument.” A while later he even fired twice at the victim with the intention of injuring her.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person it was aimed at but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” explained the prosecutor in the case. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm charge was warranted.”

rihanna just of being the mother of her first child together with A$AP Rocky with whom he has been dating since 2020. Although they have been friends for a long time, ‘RiRi’ finally gave in to love and decided to start dating him. However, in recent months there have been several rumors of breakup and even infidelity.