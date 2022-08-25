Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: their love story

The news that Rihanna Y ASAP Rocky are expecting their first baby flew since the singer was shown in public with her baby bump uncovered, while walking hand in hand with her partner. The picture of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky holding hands, it took the general public by surprise, although not completely… The pair of artists have been dating for several months (if not a year if the rumors are true) and both have been quite in love and ready to take your relationship to another level.

The Rihanna’s pregnancy is a great way to continue their adorable romance, which began in 2012. Learn about the evolution of their love story since they met, when was their first kiss and how their relationship was confirmed. Do not miss it!

2012: This is how Rihanna and ASAP Rocky met

ASAP Rocky, For those who don’t know him, he is a talented 33-year-old rapper. He has become known for music tracks like ‘Fukk Sleep’, ‘Sundress’ and ‘Fashion Killa’. The musician and singer were first seen together when they remixed the single ‘Cockiness (Love It)’ by Rihanna.

That same year, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky (who are rumored to be about to get married) They sang together in MTV Music Video Awards the remix of the same song.

2013: ASAP Rocky opens Rihanna’s show

Eight years ago, in 2013, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky they brought their talent back together. The rapper became the opening act for the singer on the ‘Diamonds’ world tour. Which means that they spent a lot of time together getting to know each other and getting closer and closer.

2013: They have their first kiss!

The same year they did the ‘Diamonds’ world tour took place his first kiss. You may remember that the artist couple was caught kissing behind the scenes of the ‘Fashion Killa’ music video.

2018: rumors of them dating

Rumors that they are more than friends have been a constant since they met, however, in 2018 they flared up again after they were seen together (and in a very affectionate way) in Sweden during the rapper’s concert.