Review of Time for me (Me Time) | Netflix

On August 26 arrives at Netflix the movie Time for me (I time)the new comedy John Hamburg (And then she came, Because the?) is starring kevin hart (Be dad), Mark Wahlberg (The Miracle of Father Stu) Y Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers, Scary Movie).

Time for me aimed to be one of the most outstanding recent comedies on the platform, with a cast full of recognizable faces and promising moments of the most irreverent Have you made it? let’s talk about them.

Trailer and synopsis

While his wife and children are away, a househusband discovers that he has free time for the first time in years. So he decides to spend a wild weekend with his former best friend that almost turns his life upside down.

Review of Time for me

CRITIQUE OF TIME FOR ME | SOYDECINE.COM CHANNEL

Time for me It is one of those films in which its protagonist (Kevin Hart) is torn between a continuous life as a family man and the desire to bring out his “wildest” side with his best friend (Mark Wahlberg), with whom he has lost contact. Both actors have already given us similar performances on more than one occasion throughout their careers, so once again, Netflix gives us nothing new.

We have seen Time for me Already on several occasions and with different titles. To be frank, I think that these types of comedies are no longer as effective today as they were years ago.

Probably the worst thing about the film is that it tries to be irreverent and at the same time whitewash its humor so that it fits the current times without offending anyone. This is one of the main reasons why his story collapses like a house of cards throughout the film, with gag that more than working cause the viewer a certain feeling of embarrassment (special mention to the TERRIBLE character played by Ilia Isorelys Paulino).

On the other hand, we can already sense where the story is going from the first moment. Netflix returns to reuse the formulas that have served in the past and that makes Time for me no surprises at all times.

In short, even without expecting great things from her, Time for me It is still a disappointment for those looking for a really irreverent film or, at least, with some comedy scenes that are minimally effective.