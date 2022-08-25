Paul Ince: “Ronaldo has to leave. With me and Keane in the locker room she wouldn’t have gotten away with anything “

The Marseille hypothesis has taken shape but it is not certain that the deal will take off. Paul Ince, however, cares little. For the former Red Devils, the important thing is that CR7 leaves United.

One day less when the market closes. And the more time passes, the more Cristiano Ronaldo desires to leave England. The Portuguese champion wants to leave Manchester and his future could suddenly be in France. The Marseille hypothesis has taken shape but it is not certain that the deal will take off. Paul Ince, however, cares little. The former United midfielder is fine with any destination he chooses CR7 … as long as he leaves. His words are taken from Boyle Sports.

Ince has never had any tender words towards Cristiano Ronaldo, already labeled by the former “governor” of United midfield as a selfish and a bad example. The legend of the Red Devils, however, has further increased the dose. “Cristiano Ronaldo has to leave Manchester United as soon as possible. If he had been in my United’s dressing room when I shared the four walls with the likes of Roy Keane and Steve Bruce, I think we would not have endured each other. And I am also convinced that we would not have endured each other. Cristiano Ronaldo would not have gotten away with anything. “

Ince would let the Portuguese go from … yesterday, thanks to the victory obtained over Liverpool. According to him, a signal. “Leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting eleven against Liverpool was an important move. Ten Hag showed the world that you can play football and a team can win and have vitality even without Cristiano Ronaldo. His presence was destabilizing for everyone and has never had the desired effect at the time of his purchase. And net of the performance there are also the behaviors. I don’t think Leo Messi would have assumed the attitudes of Ronaldo “.

The award of the “governor” is therefore refounding. “United needs to be rebuilt, I think the club is also paying for the mistakes made in recent years from an economic point of view. I am happy that the club has hired Casemiro but he has spent a lot of money in relation to the age of the player. Real has taken a certain turn because the clubs are aware that United is in desperate need of players, so they play on the upside. And this perfectly captures the difficulties of a management forced to overpay the players and the clubs in order to convince them. “

August 25, 2022 (change August 25, 2022 | 08:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link